The Essential Bottles Of Winter Beer For Every Stage Of Your Holiday Party

We're in the prime holiday party season. The coming weekends will be full of office parties and catching up with friends as Christmas and New Year's Eve draws near. That means you'll likely be drinking a little tipple to loosen up and mingle… or just get through the night (we don't judge). So it stands to reason that you'd need to stock up on great winter beers to serve guests or simply take along to a BYOB event. What makes a great winter beer (sometimes called a winter warmer)? It's a meeting of two major attributes. One, winter beers are generally high ABV. This is the time to let loose and winter beers always pack a punch. Expect ABVs to range from six to 12 or even 13 percent (that's wine territory). Two, these beers are often cut with spices and fruit (especially rinds). This adds an extra layer of depth to the beer's building blocks of yeast, grains, hops, and water. Let's dive into the best beers to have on hand for the next holiday party you find yourself at. Hopefully, we'll find a beer that'll have you smiling as 2020 dawns.

“THE FAREWELL DRINK” — AVENTINUS EISBOCK View this post on Instagram Mhmm… winter ❄️ is coming @schneiderweisse #aventinuseisbock a special and delicate #beer #birradoppiomalto #bièreforte ##nocraftbeer #craftbierlover #craftbeerlover 🍺😋 #pforzheim A post shared by Chris & tasty craftbeer 🍺😋 (@craft.bier.lover) on Nov 27, 2019 at 2:25pm PST The Beer: This is a powerhouse beer with a 12 percent ABV. The beer gets its name from actually freezing the beer to remove “unwanted” water, leaving behind more concentrated flavors and alcohol. Hence, “Eisbock” translates to “Ice bock.” That process creates a mug of suds that’s both the embodiment of winter and an ass-kicking ABV-wise. Tasting Notes: This is a beautifully nuanced sip of beer. Plums stewed in Christmas spices, banana, and roasted almonds lead the way. That almond turns into full-on marzipan as the candied fruit shifts toward bitter dark chocolate, crepes covered in brandied cherries, creamy tiramisu, and a very distant whisper of a freshly cracked opened wheel of parmesan. Bottom line: With an ABV this big, it might be best to serve this beer in wine glasses with small pours. This is going to get people lit while still providing enough depth to keep people talking about the beer long after their Ubers have arrived to whisk them into the wintry night.