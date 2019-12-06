We Asked Bartenders To Name Their Favorite High-Alcohol Beers For Winter

Technically, winter doesn’t begin until The Winter Solstice on December 21st. Technically. But that hasn’t stopped Mother Nature from dumping snow, freezing rain, wind, and all-around awful weather on much of the continental US. Even if you live someplace that doesn’t have easily-defined seasons, you’ve probably found that you at least need to throw on a light jacket before leaving the house these days. That means it’s time for warming, high-alcohol content beers to shine. Will Lee, beverage director at Grey Ghost in Detroit prefers a Russian Imperial Stout during this time of year. “I just tasted Komes Russian Imperial Stout and it’s about to be added to the Grey Ghost beer list,” he says. “This is my style of winter beer: big, bold, and assertive coming at 12% abv with rich toasty malt notes paired with bitter chocolate and molasses. It pours almost pitch black but doesn’t drink the way it looks. It doesn’t leave you with that full feeling you typically get from a big stout.” Other drinkers prefer drinking barrel-aged stouts, porters, and even high-ABV IPAs while they wait for spring to arrive in a few long months. Check out what some of our favorite bartenders are drinking this season below.