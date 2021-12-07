If you pay attention to the changing craft beer seasons and the styles that each brings, you’re probably aware of a beer referred to lovingly as a “winter warmer.” When you read that term, it likely conjures up a few things in your mind like a rich, robust beer that’s full of winter spices, and effortlessly warming, right? But what exactly is the definition of a winter warmer? A winter warmer is an old style of beer with deeply roasted malts that create anything from a light red ale to a dark-as-night ale. They have very little hop presence, are higher in alcohol content, and often have holidays flavors added (especially in the old-school English and Belgian versions). More trendy craft versions from the U.S. scene will amp up the hops and really layer in the holiday spices and fruit. All of that gives this “style” of beer a pretty wide net when talking about winter warmers. The find the best, we asked a handful of well-known brewers, experts, and brewing professionals to tell us their go-to winter warmers to drink during the holidays and beyond. Keep reading to see their picks. St. Bernardus Christmas Ale Jason Santamaria, co-founder and brewer at Second Self Beer in Atlanta ABV: 10% Average Price: $12 for a 750ml bottle Why This Beer? Winter in our house means St. Bernardus Christmas Ale. This beer starts as one of my other favorite beers, St. Bernardus Abt 12, then adds in holiday spices for some extra flavor and warmth. This by a fire is a great experience. I always bring a bottle or three to a family gathering and have it with dessert.

54°40’De Ver Vriender Julie Walker, experiences manager for Unboxed Experiences ABV: 10.2% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? If I could only drink one winter warmer forever, there’s no question what it would be De Ver Vriender Belgian-Style Quad Ale out of 54°40’Beer in Washougal, Washington. This beer is brewed exclusively for our winter warmer events and certainly doesn’t disappoint. Clocking in at ten percent ABV, it definitely heats you from head to toe while the rich flavors of raisin, brown sugar, cherry, and caramel wrap you up in a sweater of malty goodness. The name translates to “the distant friends,” which is a sweet touch as we bring people together virtually through our guided beer tastings. Pro tip: try it with a chocolate-dipped Belgian sugar waffle and you just may find nirvana. Heavy Riff Instigator Stephen Hale, founding brewer at Schlafly Beer in St. Louis ABV: 9% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Heavy Riff Brewing Instigator Doppelbock is my pick. It’s an iconic bock, full of dark rich fruit flavor. Warming, sweet, rich, and extremely warming on a cold winter day or night, it’s definitely not to be missed. Great Lakes Christmas Ale Manny Salvatori, lead brewer at The Bronx Brewery in Bronx, New York ABV: 7.5% Average Price: $14 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I always say Great Lakes Christmas Ale tastes like a drunk gingerbread man. It’s got tons of spicy cinnamon and is sweetened with honey. There’s a reason it’s one of the most eagerly-awaited winter warmers on the market. Samuel Smith’s Winter Welcome Brad Bergman, director of brewing at Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina ABV: 6% Average Price: $12 for a two-pack Why This Beer? I’m going with Samuel Smith’s Winter Welcome. This one holds a fair amount of nostalgia for me. It was one of the first “craft” beers that I got into years ago. It’s been a while, but the flavors I appreciated were the smooth, sweet caramel notes paired with the characterful fruitier English ale yeast esters. Non-spiced, which I prefer, this one is really just a smooth, malty, approachable winter ale that personally carries a lot of nostalgia.

Avery Rumpkin Michael Buchkoski, brewer at LUKI Brewery in Arvada, Colorado ABV: 16.3% Average Price: $14 for a 12-ounce bottle Why This Beer? This monstrous ale comes in at a whopping 16.3 percent ABV and warms all takers. I really enjoy and appreciate the blended combination of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and ginger. Aged in rum barrels, the Rumpkin Ale picks up some unique characteristics ranging from oak to molasses. It pairs well with a hearty stew or can be enjoyed straight. East Rock Winter Lager Jack Hendler, co-owner and brewer of Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham, Massachusetts ABV: 6% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? East Rock’s Winter Lager is the perfect winter warmer. Being, well, me, I always prefer lagers. This one is a bock beer with a blend of spices. This adds vanilla, brown sugar, and molasses. It’s malty sweet with spice making it a nice winter beer. It’s a great buy if you can find it.