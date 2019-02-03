Frank

Andrew Rea is having the time of his life. The YouTube chef is the torso — and sometimes face — of Binging With Babish, the show that takes food from TV shows and movies and recreates them in real life. Sometimes it’s delicious, sometimes it’s an abomination, but every Tuesday, fans of his are treated to real-life twists on fictional dishes.

The show has gained a gigantic following online, and folks online clamor for episodes about foods from their favorite pieces of pop culture. Babish — named after obscure West Wing character named Oliver Babish — now cooks for a living online, has his own cook book, and is working with brands to turn his love of the kitchen into a career. In talking with him, it’s easy to see how the show has become such a hit.

Rea is funny, extremely relatable, and easygoing. Asked by Frank’s Hot Sauce to come up with some special recipes for sports fans, he used some of the improvisation Binging With Babish is known for to deliver some tasty, if not surprising, dishes. When we talked to Rea, he was coming off a photo shoot with some decidedly inedible versions of his own dishes.

“I’m excited to dig into this food,” Rea said of the clanging buffet carts rattling by. “I’ve been around all this photo food that you can’t eat because there’s, like, nail polish on it and stuff.”

Like I said, he’s funny, and he’s certainly familiar with hot sauce.

“You’re goddamn right I am,” Rea said when I mentioned his hometown of Rochester, N.Y., a short drive from the birth place of the chicken wing. Rea talked with Uproxx about hot sauce, a regional delicacy known as garbage plates, and his contractually obligated rooting interests when it comes to football … and that was just the stuff about his hometown. The Frasier superfan also touched on the challenges of making YouTube a full-time job, the difficulties that come with life in New York City, and which dishes may or may not have tried to kill him.