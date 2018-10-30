UPROXX

Only days ago, a man walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh and killed 11 people. The shooter reportedly yelled, “All Jews must die” before opening fire. After being taken into custody, his history of hate speech on social media platform Gab—a haven for white supremacists—has been widely publicized.

The shooter’s antisemitic comments highlighted what many Jewish Americans have been saying: antisemitism is alive and well in the U.S. This shooting is a clear and disturbing example of the fact that antisemitic incidents have been on the rise in the U.S. since Trump took office. In a statement, the Anti-Defamation League said, “We believe this is the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.”

It’s difficult to understand the horror of this shooting. If you’re having trouble making sense of what is ultimately senseless, we’ve put together a reading list to help you understand and further add context to antisemitism, extremism, gun control, and their confluence in the U.S..

The Plot Against America by Philip Roth

An alternative history wherein Franklin D. Roosevelt was defeated in the 1940 presidential election by Charles Lindbergh, famous pilot, “rabid isolationist,” Hitler sympathizer and a member of the America First Party. When Lindbergh becomes president, he comes to an official “understanding” with Hitler. We follow the Roth family as they negotiate this alternative America: antisemitism begins to grow and the family experiences increasing persecution.

Yes, Roth’s book is fiction, but the 2004 novel feels more prescient than ever before—from the use of the words “America First” to Lindbergh’s sympathy for and affinity with strongman political leaders to the rise of antisemitic incidents in American life. Roth’s book has always felt sinister, but now it feels downright prophetic.