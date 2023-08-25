It’s that time of year, folks. Fall bourbon releases are here, and two of the biggest bourbons just dropped — Old Forester Birthday Bourbon and Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch. This is not a drill.

These bourbons are so massive that they cause seismic activity in the bourbon-drinking world. So much so that to avoid rampages by bourbon fans, each of these bottles is only available via a lottery system. Now to be clear, that’s not a lottery wherein you “win” a bottle for free. These are lotteries wherein you “win” the privilege to buy a bottle. One bottle. In Kentucky. And yes, people make special trips from all over the world to pick these bottles up — they’re that coveted. These are the big leagues and just releasing these bottles in liquor stores or bottle shops at distilleries would be too much chaos, so here we are.

Below, I’m going to review each bottle and lay out how to actually throw your hat in the ring to win the honor of being able to buy one of these masterpiece whiskeys at MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) this fall. If you don’t win a chance to get one now, well, there’s always the secondary market and massively inflated prices. Plus, it’s free to enter. So you have nothing to lose in playing the game. Let’s dive in!

