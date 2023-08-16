Old Fitzgerald Bottled-In-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 10 Years “Spring 2023” Decanter ABV: 50% Average Price: $139 The Whiskey: Old Fitzgerald Botted-In-Bond Decanters always holds Heaven Hill’s wheated bourbon, which is made with a mash of 68% corn, 20% wheat, and 12% malted barley. That recipe harkens back to before the brand was part of the Pappy Van Winkle line at the old Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville. In this case, the bourbon went into the barrel in the spring of 2013 and was left for 10 years. In the spring of 2023, those barrels were batched and just proofed with that soft Kentucky limestone water before bottling in Heaven Hill’s bespoke decanters for the official 11th Old Fitz release. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose draws you in with lemon cake with a whisper of meringue next to honey Graham Crackers, winter spiced Nutella cut with orange oils, soft vanilla sheet cake, and this fleeting sense of Double Mint gum by way of a vanilla malt milkshake.

Palate: The palate is luscious and sweet with a sense of rum-soaked raisins covered in dark salted chocolate next to toffee rolled in almond and dipped in eggnog with a light moment of stewed cherry compote with whole clove, allspice, and cinnamon bark. Finish: Those woody winter spices amp up through the finish with a deep dark cherry jam over lemon-kissed shortbread with plenty of real vanilla before a light sense of tobacco rolled with molasses softens the very end. Bottom Line: This is really good sipping whiskey. A little ice or water really drives the palate toward the vanilla/cherry creaminess with bitter winter spice barks leaning into espresso oils and more dark chocolate with a light leatheriness. Ranking: 91/100 — This is a solid “A” whiskey that hits every note perfectly. Where To Buy: Here’s the rub. This is so highly allocated that you may never see it in the wild. That’s true of every Old Fitz Decanter release. These bottles go on the shelf at $500-$1,000 the second they come out. If you’re in a control state (where it has to be sold at MSRP) and there are any left (unlikely), then you might get lucky in a local lottery. But that’s being generous.