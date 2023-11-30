A great experience, like a great meal, starts with basic ingredients. The preparation and presentation are what turn the raw materials into fine dining or, in the case of my most recent trip, fine dancing. From Oct 18-21st, The W Hotel Amsterdam took their on-the-pulse sense of style, partnered with the fast-growing French production company Cercle, and flung their doors open to all the flavors of the Amsterdam Dance Event — a week-long, city-wide celebration of EDM, drawing big name artists and industry insiders from across the globe.

The result was a metaphorically Michelin-worthy week of programming and parties. A far cry from the glorious chaos of Burning Man only a month prior, this week was curated to a T.

The undeniable success of the event started with aesthetics — something the W brand has hung its hat on since they popped onto the scene and virtually created the playbook for modern luxury hotels. Located in the very center of the city, the Amsterdam W boasts a two-building complex that pairs together perfectly. On one side, the “Bank Building” features a more classic European exterior and a series of suites that blend old-world charm with just the right touch of modern flair. Across the narrow red brick road, the “Exchange Building” leans into a clean, minimalist motif with modern art touches around every corner.

This was my home for the week. Not a bad base for some revelry.

Upon arrival, I found all the essentials for a week of partying laid on my bed — a sleek black reusable water bottle, high-quality earplugs designed for the dance floor, a scented candle for the comedown, and even a coconut milk face mask for recharging. Sitting on the desk I found a fresh fruit tart with a happy birthday message drizzled in dark chocolate. (My actual b-day was Monday. I arrived on Wed… Three cheers for celebrating the full birthday week!)

As I made my way up to the roof to meet one of my liaisons for the week, I walked through Mr. Porter, a five-star steak house that opens up with a glass-walled, dry aging meat locker that looks more like a high-end retail display window than a pantry. I’ve been vegan for seven years now so I didn’t get to make the most of this meat lover’s menagerie; however, throughout the week I heard multiple people raving about their menu. If you’re partial to a steak dinner, consider this a must while visiting. The restaurant features 180 degrees worth of floor-to-ceiling windows that give patrons a beautiful view of the city, including the Royal Palace, literally next door. The space encompasses half of the top floor of the hotel, the other half is the W lounge and bar which boasts equally stunning panoramic views and that with the help of an incredible production team, was transformed into a full on club every night. This is where we danced to a highly curated roster of DJs from around the world. More on that in a bit.

A few floors beneath the bar and restaurant, the team at Cercle had transformed the “Great Room” into a livestream production studio that hosted daily panel discussions and workshops. With topics such as “Clarity in Chaos: Mental Health Within the Electronic Music Ecosystem” the speakers kept a packed room leaning forward in their seats. Possibly the most attended of the talks was “The Art of Exponential Growth: Capturing an Audience” featuring the fast-rising star DJs Mochakk & Indira Paganotto. Young, fun, and ruthlessly authentic, they gave the crowd the best social media advice that anyone could possibly offer — “there is no formula, just be yourself and let the world in”

For more hands-on how-tos, Cercle created two exclusive experiential workshops that were both edifying and engaging. First, they invited two of their premier drone pilots to teach a class on flying FPV (first person view) drones. If you’ve never watched a Cercle video, do so here. Their niche is creating one-off live events in magically unique destinations across the globe. Their drone work is a key element to each of their video presentations, giving a sense of space and wonder to each hand-picked location. Now it was our turn to see just how much skill it takes to pull off those epic shots.