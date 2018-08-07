Cheap Labor Day Travel And More In This Week’s Cheap Flights

iStockphoto

Labor Day is just around the corner. For most of us in the Northern Hemisphere, that’ll be the official close of summer. With that comes awesome last chance summer deals to get you out on the open road for a little adventure before the leaves start to turn.

According to the number crunchers over at Hopper Research, now’s the time to buy a plane ticket if you’re looking to escape for one last three-day summer weekend this Labor Day. If you can book before August 17th, you’ll save the most. Case in point, Southwest is running a sale until August 16th (more on that below). Labor Day prices are expected to be 14 percent lower than last year on most domestic travel. If you have to wait until after that date, then expect prices to go up around $15 a day in the two weeks leading up to Labor Day weekend.

Basically, now’s the time to book if you want to see a new corner of America at the end of the month. And you absolutely should.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Check out Uproxx’s Travel Guides for all your travel needs.

SOUTHWEST “NOTHING IS BETTER” SALE

Southwest is offering late summer, Labor Day, fall, and winter deals right now until August 16th. You’ll need to fly between August 21st and mid-February. You’ll also really need to shop for this one. Flights will vary and likely reach the mid-$100 the further afield you want to go. Still, you should be able to score a cheap flight somewhere in America before the summer officially ends.