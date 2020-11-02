I remember the first time I tried chicken laksa. I was in the hospital in Darwin, Australia, and had been for two weeks. After jumping off the wrong rock (and into the wrong rock) at Litchfield National Park, half my kneecap had been blown into what the doctors called “bone dust.” I’d had two surgeries to try to stitch together the larger fragments with wire and was due for a third. My injury had abruptly ended a trip from Sydney to Darwin in a Holden Jackaroo, run only on used French fry oil. Now, my prolonged hospital stay (and consistent need to jump off cliffs both metaphorically and literally) was millimeters from abruptly ending my relationship back home. All of this to say: I was not in a good headspace the day I tasted this dish for the first time. It was a dark moment of the soul. Until a voice broke through my morning self-loathing session. “Hey mate, you want a chicken luxor?” The hospital rooms in this WWII-era building were shared — six men together, all bedridden and in various levels of discomfort. I looked across from me to see a cheery Aussie with a broken foot. I forget exactly how he broke it but remember that it was some very cliche Darwin accident. “Backflipping off a keg” or “twisted while evading a croc” or “my mate stepped on it during a pickup footy game.” “Sorry, a what?” I asked. “Chicken luxor!” “Luxor?” “Luxor! Me girlfriend is going to the market, I’ll have her get you one. How spicy do you like it?”

I still had no idea what food we were talking about, but was definitely ready to get away from bland hospital meals. “As spicy as it gets,” I said. An hour later, the girlfriend arrived with two giant plastic tubs full of thick, oily noodle soup. The broth itself was orange-pinkish. Herbs and bean sprouts floated on the top of the transparent container. At the bottom, I saw a one-inch thick pad of what I assumed was egg — like a sponge. “How much do I owe you?” I asked. “Our shout!” the girlfriend said with a smile. (Generally speaking, Aussies are the freaking best and Darwinians the cream of the very friendly crop.) The soup itself shook me right out of my misery. It tasted like nothing I’d had before, though I could tell it was SE Asian in origin. There were seafood flavors layered over chicken stock and coconut milk, along with so much spice that my forehead was slick with sweat. The herbs added those classic bright notes that typify some of my favorite soups, especially pho — lemon basil, shallots, lemongrass. But this was richer and deeper than pho. A good pho should taste clean, but the “luxor” was hearty. That “sponge” at the bottom? Tofu, soaked in flavor and spice. I’ve never enjoyed tofu before or after but I wolfed down that broth-laden slab. This meal was, without a doubt, one of my best food experiences ever. More importantly, it pulled me out of the spiral I was in. When my buddy Sam came to the hospital the next day to visit, he saw the empty carton and said, “Ahh, you had a luxor!” Cheery for the first time in weeks, I asked him and my new hospital pal how we could get another order. They told me we’d need to wait for Darwin’s famous Mindl Beach Markets the next weekend. They were wrong, but I had no way to know that.