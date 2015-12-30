Chinese Airlines Are Using This Sexist Criteria To Recruit Flight Attendants

The Chinese Modeling agency Oriental Beauty organized an event with more than 1,000 female high school graduates this week in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, to assist airline recruiters in sourcing flight attendants. So, a job fair, right? Being that a flight attendant’s job is more than just pouring beverages into plastic cocktail glasses and making sure that overhead bins are secure — like, they might potentially have to act fast and with a level-head in the face of an in-flight emergency — you’d think there would be some pretty stringent criteria to become a flight attendant. Yes?
LOL just kidding, they threw a bikini contest.
Eleventh National College “professional” seminar models and flight attendants was held in the region on Monday, attracting more than 1000 high school graduates.
The “beautiful promotion” was also said to help relevant professional colleges and universities “focus” on selection criteria and help candidates “build a platform to show themselves.”
Oh well. At least they’ll look pretty in the face of possible danger, and that’s all that really matters, right?
(Via News.com.au)
Excellent job of highlighting sexism by using clickbaity stock photo of scantily clad women to get attention. Nothing like pouring gas on the fire while complaining how hot it is.
I assumed that photo was from the actual event.
It’s not. If you click the link, all the contestants are like clones and even wear the same color/style bikini. Stacey just decided to use stock photo sex appeal to get attention while complaining about others who do the same.
^^I’m just here for the pictures
More Chinese boobies, please.
This.
Me rikey.
You usually have to attach a photo to a CV/Resume or applications in general. That said, this sexists way of hiring is actually illegal in China, but nobody is there to stop it.
So who’s the hottest body in that pic? I’m gonna say #2.
Definitely #2
Definitely number 2
did you ever notice how some people who were born in this country try to tell people who have immigrated to this country that they should do things the way that we do them or “go back where you came from”? the people who say these things are almost universally condemned for being xenophobic and disrespectful of other peoples’ cultures. And for the most part, that is exactly how those people should be regarded. This country is supposed to be made up of all different cultures and customs from all over the world. Ya know, the melting pot and all that good stuff.
My question is, why is it ok for people in this country to sit in judgment of how other people choose to do things in their own countries? If Chinese airlines want to hire attractive young women to be their flight attendants, who do you think you are to judge them? How can you be so disrespectful of other peoples’ cultures?
Who says they can’t be good looking, serve food, give out headphones, and save lives? Sounds like someone’s jealous they’ll never be hired to be a flight attendant in China. If you’re so “outraged” at this, why weren’t you writing an article about how sexist the recent Miss Universe pageant was? They’re doing basically the same thing.