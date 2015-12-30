Chinese Airlines Are Using This Sexist Criteria To Recruit Flight Attendants

#China
12.30.15 2 years ago 13 Comments
The Chinese Modeling agency Oriental Beauty organized an event with more than 1,000 female high school graduates this week in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, to assist airline recruiters in sourcing flight attendants. So, a job fair, right? Being that a flight attendant’s job is more than just pouring beverages into plastic cocktail glasses and making sure that overhead bins are secure — like, they might potentially have to act fast and with a level-head in the face of an in-flight emergency — you’d think there would be some pretty stringent criteria to become a flight attendant. Yes?

LOL just kidding, they threw a bikini contest.

Eleventh National College “professional” seminar models and flight attendants was held in the region on Monday, attracting more than 1000 high school graduates.

The “beautiful promotion” was also said to help relevant professional colleges and universities “focus” on selection criteria and help candidates “build a platform to show themselves.”

Oh well. At least they’ll look pretty in the face of possible danger, and that’s all that really matters, right?

(Via News.com.au)

TOPICS#China
TAGSBIKINISCHINAflight Attendants

