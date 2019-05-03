All The Best Food And Drink Deals For Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Unsplash

Okay, let’s get this out of the way first: Cinco de Mayo is NOT a celebration of Mexican independence day, it’s held in commemoration of the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla. We’re telling you this now before you make a fool out of yourself when you’re drunk out of your mind, wrapping your arms around your friends and screaming about “Mexican independence , f*ck yeah!” while the rest of us are trying to get our Cinco de Mayo on.

History lesson aside, Cinco de Mayo may not land until Sunday, but food and drink establishments are already offering up discounts and deals that’ll help you save on beer and tacos this party-fueled weekend. We’ve collected all the best to ensure you have a face-meltingly awesome celebration, so let’s dive in!

7-Eleven — If you haven’t heard, 7-Eleven now delivers beer through their 7NOW app in select cities across the country. For Cinco de Mayo, the convenience store chain will offer free beer delivery all day long. Hooray!

Bahama Breeze Island Grille — Celebrate the 5th of May all week long at Bahama Breeze with $5 classic margaritas and $10 tequila flights. This deal started this Monday, so move fast if you’re itching to get your Cinco de Mayo kicking a few days early.