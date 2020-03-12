According to the most recent numbers out of Johns Hopkins, as of March 12th, there are currently 127,863 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally. Among those are 4,718 deaths and 68,310 people have recovered. You can expect all of those numbers to rise as the virus has now officially been declared a pandemic, meaning its spread is significant throughout the world. As a result, various countries around the world are taking measures to curb the further spread of the virus and canceling large gatherings in order to minimize community spread — in an effort to prevent health organizations from becoming overwhelmed by an influx of patients in need of intensive care. Our lives are about to change. But despite how it all feels, this is not the end of the world. We’re just not going to be taking part in any parades or getting drunk off our faces at music festivals anytime soon. And we’ll have to be better about thoroughly washing our hands. Self-quarantines will become a part of the conversation, but the good news is that they have already proven effective. Below are all the national and city-wide travel bans and quarantines at home and around the world.

United States Travel Bans And Quarantines As of Thursday, March 12th, 1,240 people across 42 states have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, with many across the country left untested. Last night, President Donald Trump announced a travel ban of 30 days for all incoming travelers from 26 European countries. The ban does not apply to US legal permanent residents, citizens, or direct family members of citizens, as well as travelers from the UK. If you’re returning from Europe, you will be subject to a self-quarantine of 14 days. The New York Times reports that large events and gatherings in New York City have been severely limited, though Broadway is still up and running, the subway is still open and most of the city’s public schools remain open. In California, officials are suggesting that gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled or postponed, including sporting events, conferences, concerts, and gatherings in small auditoriums or venues, until the end of March. The city of Los Angeles is following the state’s recommendation, and San Francisco has banned gatherings exceeding 1,000 people. Washington Gov Jay Inslee has also banned public gatherings of 250 people or more in the King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties of Seattle, and suggested that people no longer sit shoulder-to-shoulder at locals bars. The New York Times reports that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle has suspended all public celebrations of Mass. Episcopal bishops in Virginia and Washington D.C. have also closed churches and dioceses for the next two weeks. According to CNN the NBA has been postponed, the NCAA will hold March Madness without fans in the stands, and several colleges and universities across the country will remain open but move classes completely online. Many more bans are expected to take place across the country as the case number rises. The U.S. capitol is also currently closed to all visitors until April. Travel Bans And Quarantines Around The World Australia All travelers being transited through or coming from China within the last 14 days are not permitted to enter Australia. This does not apply to Australian Nationals, immediate family members, New Zealand Nationals staying in Australia, or airline crew. Travelers who spent time in Iran, South Korea, or Italy may not enter the country for 14 days unless they are Australian nationals, permanent residents, or immediate family members, in which case they will need to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Austria All travelers arriving from Italy, China’s Hubei Province, Iran, and South Korea have been banned unless they possess a medical certificate clearing them of the coronavirus. These rules do not apply to travel through Austria.