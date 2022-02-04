Super Bowl 2022
Getty Image/Ralph Ordaz
A First Look At 2022’s Super Bowl Sleepover Suite At SoFi Stadium

Whether you’re a passionate football fanatic, a game day appetizers connoisseur, or you’re just excited to see some of hip-hop’s biggest names take the half-time stage (performers include Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar), chances are you’re tuning in to Super Bowl LVI next weekend.

The LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are going head to head Sunday, February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the world is hyped. Especially the people sleeping here:

Chloe Caldwell

To celebrate the Super Bowl and all of the travel, parties, and game-day festivities that come with it, Courtyard by Marriott transformed a SoFi Stadium box suite into a classic Courtyard hotel suite as a part of the 2022 Super Bowl Sleepover Suite contest. Fans entered by sharing their most cherished NFL experiences involving travel, and one winner was selected to spend the night before the game in the iconic Super Bowl Sleepover Suite.

Taylor Lautner, a long-time NFL fan and star of the new Netflix football flick, Home Team, partnered with Courtyard for the Sleepover Suite’s big reveal.

Taylor Lautner x Courtyard by Marriott

“I’m a die-hard NFL fan,” Lautner tells UPROXX. “You can’t buy this experience. It’s only provided and I would do anything to win this. This is such a cool experience to be the first people to wake up on Super Bowl Sunday in SoFi Stadium. It’s like a dream.”

To say we’re jealous of the winning contestant is an understatement. While they’re living out their Super Bowl Sunday dreams, we’ll be stuffing our faces full of Super Bowl weekend snacks and pitchers of beer.

