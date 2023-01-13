On December 21, 2012, as the sun disappeared one last time to end the Mayan calendar, many feared we had reached the end of life on earth. Well, that didn’t happen. Instead, it inspired the inception of one of the world’s most acclaimed and transformative parties, Day Zero.

And on January 9th 2023, the enchanting jungles of Tulum were once again alive with some of the most hardcore partiers and artists on the planet. Day Zero founder, Damian Lazarus, chose the Yucatan Forest as the perfect stage to kick off the twenty-year anniversary of his always evolving, genre-defying label, “Crosstown Rebels.” Looking at the photos below, it’s no wonder why one of house and techno’s most prolific outfits arranged things this way.

The festival tapped into a unique usage of production and performance — splicing together ancient Mayan mythos with contemporary music. Authentic cultural performances with costumes and fire paired with lights bursting through the tree canopies offered Lazarus’ entourage of forward-thinking artists an incredible opportunity to send their audience off into another dimension of sonic experience. The fact that the lineup featured the likes of Sidartha Siliceo & Gajda, Paradise and Hot Creations founder Jamie Jones, desert house duo Bedouin, global trio Major Lazer Sound System, Joseph Capriati, and NYC house veteran Danny Tenaglia certainly helped too.

The extravaganza concluded with a performance from Damian Lazarus himself to signal the start of his label’s new endeavors. It was all smiles and the perfect place to strut some memorable fashion while howling and chirping through the night. A great balance of environmental sustainability and unrestrained excitement made this musical experience truly something memorable. This is one you really need to see firsthand to fathom, although these photos below certainly strive to do it justice.