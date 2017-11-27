This Fast Food Sauce Cup Holder Seems Like A Joke… It’s Actually Kinda Genius

#Fast Food Culture
11.27.17 4 months ago 5 Comments

Shutterstock

Learning to drive was fairly easy and fun until the reality that I would not longer get the comfort and privilege that comes with being someone else’s passenger set in. I would not get to put on makeup while someone else drove, change clothes from destination to destination, and, most inconveniently, eating in the car would be a hassle. Fortunately, like the invention of most trinkets in the stores and online, there was someone who felt my pain and came up with a solution – the “Dip Clip.”

The Dip Clip is not your average cupholder. It’s actually not for cups, at all. The Dip Clip is a dip-holder, specially designed to hold fast food sauces in the car. The clip latches to the air vent in your car and suspends your sauce in the air while you drive or sit behind the wheel, making spills less frequent and freeing hands to do the things you’re supposed to do in the car…like drive. Not only will the holder give you a place to put those nifty dipping sauces, it comes with a little bowl in which to squeeze those pesky packets.

The advertisement for the Dip Clip seems like a joke, but these unlikely heroes are not kidding around at all when it comes to “safe sauce.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture
TAGSdip clipFAST FOODFast Food Culturesauce packetssauces

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP