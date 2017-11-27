Shutterstock

Learning to drive was fairly easy and fun until the reality that I would not longer get the comfort and privilege that comes with being someone else’s passenger set in. I would not get to put on makeup while someone else drove, change clothes from destination to destination, and, most inconveniently, eating in the car would be a hassle. Fortunately, like the invention of most trinkets in the stores and online, there was someone who felt my pain and came up with a solution – the “Dip Clip.”

The Dip Clip is not your average cupholder. It’s actually not for cups, at all. The Dip Clip is a dip-holder, specially designed to hold fast food sauces in the car. The clip latches to the air vent in your car and suspends your sauce in the air while you drive or sit behind the wheel, making spills less frequent and freeing hands to do the things you’re supposed to do in the car…like drive. Not only will the holder give you a place to put those nifty dipping sauces, it comes with a little bowl in which to squeeze those pesky packets.

I desperately need a dip clip 😳 — Arianna Williams (@juscallmearii) November 27, 2017

The advertisement for the Dip Clip seems like a joke, but these unlikely heroes are not kidding around at all when it comes to “safe sauce.”