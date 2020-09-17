We don’t have to tell you how important the topic of climate change is. Global warming and extreme shifts in weather patterns are more than concerning. Dogfish Head understands the importance of implementing fundamental changes to how businesses operate to ensure future generations don’t have to worry about the effect of our global emissions and other environmentally damaging actions.

Just in time for Climate Week (September 21-27), the Rehoboth, Delware-based brewery is releasing a beer called Re-Gen-Ale. But the brew is more than just a reference to renewable, sustainable resources. The beer itself is the first traceably sourced beer, hoping to address climate change by focusing on sustainable supply chains.

In an effort to bring attention to the effects of global warming and other environment-related problems, the brewery collaborated with Indigo Carbon — a company that bases its business on providing money for farmers and growers to add carbon to their soil to improve soil health.

The beer itself was made using Indigo Carbon’s Grain Marketplace. This platform was created to connect sustainable growers and purchasing companies. With the company’s help, Dogfish Head acquired traceably sourced and sustainable wheat that was grown using regenerative farming — a practice that focuses on the rebuilding of topsoil and restoring soil biodiversity. The brewery also purchased well over the number of carbon credits required to offset the production process.

“Though this beer is just one small step toward developing more sustainable business practices, working with Indigo to brew Re-Gen-Ale has been a truly rewarding and thought-provoking experience,” Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head said in a release. “It’s shown us how thoughtful and sustainable choices, both big and small, can impact our environment. It has also taught us about new, nature-based solutions we can implement to reduce our carbon footprint and help combat climate change while brewing unique and delicious beers, like Re-Gen-Ale.”

The limited-edition beer is a farmhouse saison that was brewed with Willamette and Zuper Saazer hops as well as house-made saison yeast. It will be released on Saturday, September 19 at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth in 4 pack cans as well as on draft. An added bonus: even the packaging used is bio-degradable and ocean-life friendly.