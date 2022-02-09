If ever one needed proof that the restaurant worker shortage is indeed very, very real, consider this: Domino’s, the pizza chain that aggressively pushed 30-minutes-or-less pizza delivery in its earliest days is now offering to “tip” its customers $3 if they opt to come into the store and pick it up themselves.

As The Hill reports, the pizza franchise—which is less than a week away from one of its busiest days of the year: Super Bowl Sunday—released a statement in which they basically said that they’ll pay any customer who agrees to make the life of their employees easier by laying a whopping three simoleons on pizza-eaters who place their order online and picks it up themselves.

That “tip,” of course, will come in the form of a credit—and can only be used on another carryout (versus delivery) item.

“It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino’s store to your door,” Domino’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer Art D’Elia said in a statement. “As a reward, Domino’s is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it.”

Art thinks he can pull one over on us with flattery—but he gave himself away when he noted that “Domino’s carryout tips come just in time for the biggest football game of the year, which is also one of the busiest days of the year for pizza.”

In other words: The company does not have enough drivers to get those pizzas to you—so please do them a solid and pick it up yourself. The deal, which is available to online customers only, runs through May 22nd.

No word on whether The Noid was onboard with the decision.

