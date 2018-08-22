A Luxury Resort In The Maldives Seeks Bookseller For Dream Job

Uproxx

Soon, the sun will be replaced by overcast skies. Shorts will be packed away, and sweaters will be the apparel de rigeur. But you know where you could continue wearing your swimsuit year round? In a tropical resort. And, if you worked at one, you could liberally sun yourself and frolick on the most gorgeous beaches in the world.

But who wants to serve drinks to picky tourist families or clean up rooms after couples have gotten their vacation freak on? No one. You could, however, celebrate the written word on the daily at a pop-up bookstore in a luxury resort in the Maldives. That would be great, right?

Because guess what? That dream is an achievable reality. Someone hit the #dreamjobalert