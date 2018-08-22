A Luxury Resort In The Maldives Seeks Bookseller For Dream Job

Soon, the sun will be replaced by overcast skies. Shorts will be packed away, and sweaters will be the apparel de rigeur. But you know where you could continue wearing your swimsuit year round? In a tropical resort. And, if you worked at one, you could liberally sun yourself and frolick on the most gorgeous beaches in the world.
But who wants to serve drinks to picky tourist families or clean up rooms after couples have gotten their vacation freak on? No one. You could, however, celebrate the written word on the daily at a pop-up bookstore in a luxury resort in the Maldives. That would be great, right?
Because guess what? That dream is an achievable reality. Someone hit the #dreamjobalert
Turismo especial e sustentabilidade combinam sim! Ficamos apaixonados por esse projeto do resort Soneva Fushi, nas Maldivas (@discoversoneva), em que troca alguns dias de hospedagem por trabalhos sociais. A campanha da vez vai até fim de setembro pra quem fechar 5 dias, leva mais outros 5, desde que você se dedique 2h em algum dos seus dias bônus a, por exemplo, identificar tartarugas residentes em um mergulho junto a biólogos, ensinando aulas de natação na comunidade mais próxima ou cuidando de hortas comunitárias. O próprio hotel ajuda a identificar o seu perfil e adaptar os programas. Legal, né? #Maldivas #SonevaMaldivas #Viagem #Praia #Virtuoso #VirtuosoBrasil
