Our Official Fall Cocktail Is The Great Pumpkin — Here’s The Recipe

Fall has arrived in all its glory. Leaves are turning, the mornings are getting crisp, and pumpkins are everywhere. To celebrate fall’s arrival, we’re calling out our official fall 2023 cocktail — The Great Pumpkin!

Last year, I went with the iconic Rob Roy with its smoky Manhattan vibes. This year, I’m going even harder on the big fall energy. The Great Pumpkin is a modern classic that reaches back to the earliest days of mixing drinks. The drink is a fall-inspired “flip”. What’s a “flip” you ask? It’s a cocktail that dates all the way back to the 1600s at least (it’s been around for a very long time is the key point) — a mix of ale, egg, rum, and molasses. Over the centuries, the flip was revived and renewed with every generation, including our own.

Back in the late aughts, cocktail legend Jim Meehan devised The Great Pumpkin Flip at PDT in New York, and here we are. The drink mixes pumpkin ale, egg, and maple syrup with a good dose of apple brandy and rye whiskey (both bottled-in-bond proof) to make a boozy and ultra-silky concoction that’s perfect for fall sipping and mixing. The best part is that you’ll have a great pumpkin-spiced cocktail in your arsenal all season while also learning one of the oldest techniques in the history of cocktail culture.

