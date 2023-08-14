Elijah Craig Bourbon is one of the best whiskey brands on the shelf today. The good people behind the heritage brand — at Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky — were smart enough to keep Elijah Craigh bourbon accessible, cheap, and delicious for all these decades (the brand was introduced back in 1986). Then to support that good ol’ bourbon that we all can find and afford, Heaven Hill started releasing special Barrel Proof and limited edition versions — basically amping up the flavors consumers had already fallen in love with.

To that end, Heaven Hill just released a brand-new limited edition expression to celebrate the 2023 Ryder Cup in September. Since the Ryder Cup is a competition between European and U.S.A. men’s golf teams, Heaven Hill added some European flare to their very American bourbon. They accomplished this by using European toasted oak to finish classic Elijah Craigh for this one and … it works pretty damn well.

So let’s get right into it and break down the nitty-gritty of how this whiskey is made, what makes it special, and what to expect when you take that first sip.

