Envision Festival is a celebration, a message, and a movement. With a mission to create an eye-opening experience that turns attendees onto a new form of living and a new way to be inspired, Envision Festival provides the tools that can be integrated into the life we’re living to blossom into our higher selves. Also… it’s a pretty damn wild party, as our travel editor knows all too well:

Returning to the lush jungle canopies of Uvita, Costa Rica February 27th-March 6th — for the first time since the pandemic! — over 10,000 people from around the world gathered for seven days of integrated and mindful event curation. Centered around the pillars of sustainability, health, movement, education, art, music, and spirituality, Envision Festival brought folks together to play, move, learn, dance, and love among the tropical jungles. It was an epic adventure, reconnecting thousands of souls together to the raw forces of nature while awakening the inner wild that lives within us all. Also… drugs, music, sex… etc…. (Festivals are increasingly high minded and that is real but let’s be honest about what they’re selling.)

From the famous sunset drum circles to dancefloor euphoria, dive into these photos of Envision Festival 2023 to relive the experience of this world-renowned event.