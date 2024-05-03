flight deals of the week
MERLE COOPER/UPROXX
Life

Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: April 29-May 5, 2024

by: Uproxx authors

With spring in full force, now is the time to travel. Don’t just take our word for it, but also the dozens of travel writers and experts who outlined the must-visit destinations, food spots, and hotels for the spring and summer seasons.

While travel (like all things) does cost money (!!!), it doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, financial therapist Nathan Astle has explained how to actually hack your mind into avoiding overspending. That idea — along with these travel budget hacks and using travel points and credit card rewards to lessen the cost of travel — will help you budget better for the year ahead.

If you need a little more push, we’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States that you can buy today. Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, May 5th. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.

See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

new york city, flight deals
EMILIANO BAR

Cleveland, OH
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here

Nashville, TN
May 5th-8th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $108
Book Here

Raleigh, NC
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $125
Book Here

Georgetown, Guyana
May 3rd-10th
American Airlines
Price: $420
Book Here
*One stop on return flight

Departing Chicago, IL

chicago, flight deals
PEDRO LASTRA

Atlanta, GA
May 2nd-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $100
Book Here

Denver, CO
May 2nd-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $118
Book Here

Charlotte, NC
May 2nd-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $132
Book Here

Miami, FL
May 1st-7th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $164
Book Here

Mexico City, Mexico
May 5th-10th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $266
Book Here

Departing Miami, FL

miami, flight deals
ANTONIO CUELLAR

Atlanta, GA
May 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $69
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
May 1st-4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $185
Book Here

Bogotá, Colombia
May 4th-8th
LATAM / Delta Airlines
Price: $215
Book Here

Departing Denver, CO

denver, flight deals
ACTON CRAWFORD

Minneapolis, MN
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $67
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
May 3rd-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $107
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
May 4th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $117
Book Here

Chicago, IL
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $118
Book Here

Bogotá, Colombia
May 3rd-10th
Delta Airlines
Price: $299
Book Here
*One stop each way

Departing San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, flight deals
JOSHUA SORTINO

Portland, OR
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $118
Book Here

Departing Los Angeles, CA

los angeles, flight deals
JAKE BLUCKER

Las Vegas, NV
May 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $50
Book Here

Vancouver, British Columbia
May 4th-8th
Flair Airlines
Price: $124
Book Here

Kahului, HI
May 3rd-8th
United Airlines
Price: $261
Book Here

Tokyo, Japan
May 5th-14th
American Airlines
Price: $972
Book Here

Departing Houston, TX

houston, flight deals
KEVIN HERNANDEZ

Atlanta, GA
May 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $110
Book Here

San José, Costa Rica
May 3rd-10th
United Airlines
Price: $140
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
May 4th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $184
Book Here

Mexico City, Mexico
April 30th-May 7th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $222
Book Here

Departing Phoenix, AZ

phoenix, flight deals
CHRIS TINGOM

Las Vegas, NV
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $77
Book Here

San Diego, CA
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $101
Book Here

Los Angeles, CA
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here

Dallas, TX
May 4th-8th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $109
Book Here

Departing Philadelphia, PA

philadelphia, flight deals
ACTION VANCE

Miami, FL
May 5th-8th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $73
Book Here

Nashville, TN
May 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $91
Book Here

Raleigh, NC
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $101
Book Here

Boston, MA
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $102
Book Here

Travel Guides
A Travel Guide To St. Kitts — The Caribbean Island You’re Missing Out On
by: Uproxx authors
Nostalgix’s Ultimate Guide To Vancouver: Where To Eat, Sleep, Party, And Play
by: Uproxx authors
Make Your Money Count: How To Travel In Places Where Your Dollar Goes A Long Way
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: Escape Winter With A Wellness-Focused Getaway At This Art-Inspired Arizona Resort
by: Uproxx authors
Gorilla Trekking, Safaris, And The Trip Of A Lifetime: A First Timer’s Guide To Rwanda, Africa
by: Uproxx authors
The Uproxx Guide To Traveling For Free — From Volunteering To House Sitting
by: Uproxx authors