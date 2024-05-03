With spring in full force, now is the time to travel. Don’t just take our word for it, but also the dozens of travel writers and experts who outlined the must-visit destinations, food spots, and hotels for the spring and summer seasons.
While travel (like all things) does cost money (!!!), it doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, financial therapist Nathan Astle has explained how to actually hack your mind into avoiding overspending. That idea — along with these travel budget hacks and using travel points and credit card rewards to lessen the cost of travel — will help you budget better for the year ahead.
If you need a little more push, we’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States that you can buy today. Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, May 5th. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.
See you in the air!
Departing New York City, NY
Cleveland, OH
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here
Nashville, TN
May 5th-8th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $108
Book Here
Raleigh, NC
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $125
Book Here
Georgetown, Guyana
May 3rd-10th
American Airlines
Price: $420
Book Here
*One stop on return flight
Departing Chicago, IL
Atlanta, GA
May 2nd-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $100
Book Here
Denver, CO
May 2nd-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $118
Book Here
Charlotte, NC
May 2nd-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $132
Book Here
Miami, FL
May 1st-7th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $164
Book Here
Mexico City, Mexico
May 5th-10th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $266
Book Here
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
May 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $69
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
May 1st-4th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $185
Book Here
Bogotá, Colombia
May 4th-8th
LATAM / Delta Airlines
Price: $215
Book Here
Departing Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $67
Book Here
Salt Lake City, UT
May 3rd-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $107
Book Here
Phoenix, AZ
May 4th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $117
Book Here
Chicago, IL
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $118
Book Here
Bogotá, Colombia
May 3rd-10th
Delta Airlines
Price: $299
Book Here
*One stop each way
Departing San Francisco, CA
Portland, OR
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here
Salt Lake City, UT
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $118
Book Here
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
May 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $50
Book Here
Vancouver, British Columbia
May 4th-8th
Flair Airlines
Price: $124
Book Here
Kahului, HI
May 3rd-8th
United Airlines
Price: $261
Book Here
Tokyo, Japan
May 5th-14th
American Airlines
Price: $972
Book Here
Departing Houston, TX
Atlanta, GA
May 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $110
Book Here
San José, Costa Rica
May 3rd-10th
United Airlines
Price: $140
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
May 4th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $184
Book Here
Mexico City, Mexico
April 30th-May 7th
VivaAerobus Airlines
Price: $222
Book Here
Departing Phoenix, AZ
Las Vegas, NV
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $77
Book Here
San Diego, CA
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $101
Book Here
Los Angeles, CA
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here
Dallas, TX
May 4th-8th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $109
Book Here
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
May 5th-8th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $73
Book Here
Nashville, TN
May 4th-7th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $91
Book Here
Raleigh, NC
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $101
Book Here
Boston, MA
May 4th-7th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $102
Book Here