With spring in full force, now is the time to travel. Don’t just take our word for it, but also the dozens of travel writers and experts who outlined the must-visit destinations, food spots, and hotels for the spring and summer seasons.

While travel (like all things) does cost money (!!!), it doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, financial therapist Nathan Astle has explained how to actually hack your mind into avoiding overspending. That idea — along with these travel budget hacks and using travel points and credit card rewards to lessen the cost of travel — will help you budget better for the year ahead.

If you need a little more push, we’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States that you can buy today. Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, May 5th. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.

See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

Cleveland, OH

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $103

Nashville, TN

May 5th-8th

Spirit Airlines

Price: $108

Raleigh, NC

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $125

Georgetown, Guyana

May 3rd-10th

American Airlines

Price: $420

*One stop on return flight

Departing Chicago, IL

Atlanta, GA

May 2nd-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $100

Denver, CO

May 2nd-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $118

Charlotte, NC

May 2nd-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $132

Miami, FL

May 1st-7th

Spirit Airlines

Price: $164

Mexico City, Mexico

May 5th-10th

VivaAerobus Airlines

Price: $266

Departing Miami, FL

Atlanta, GA

May 4th-7th

Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines

Price: $69

Cancún, Mexico

May 1st-4th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $185

Bogotá, Colombia

May 4th-8th

LATAM / Delta Airlines

Price: $215

Departing Denver, CO

Minneapolis, MN

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $67

Salt Lake City, UT

May 3rd-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $107

Phoenix, AZ

May 4th-11th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $117

Chicago, IL

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $118

Bogotá, Colombia

May 3rd-10th

Delta Airlines

Price: $299

*One stop each way

Departing San Francisco, CA

Portland, OR

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $103

Salt Lake City, UT

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $118

Departing Los Angeles, CA

Las Vegas, NV

May 4th-7th

Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines

Price: $50

Vancouver, British Columbia

May 4th-8th

Flair Airlines

Price: $124

Kahului, HI

May 3rd-8th

United Airlines

Price: $261

Tokyo, Japan

May 5th-14th

American Airlines

Price: $972

Departing Houston, TX

Atlanta, GA

May 4th-7th

Spirit Airlines

Price: $110

San José, Costa Rica

May 3rd-10th

United Airlines

Price: $140

Cancún, Mexico

May 4th-11th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $184

Mexico City, Mexico

April 30th-May 7th

VivaAerobus Airlines

Price: $222

Departing Phoenix, AZ

Las Vegas, NV

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $77

San Diego, CA

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $101

Los Angeles, CA

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $103

Dallas, TX

May 4th-8th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $109

Departing Philadelphia, PA

Miami, FL

May 5th-8th

Spirit Airlines

Price: $73

Nashville, TN

May 4th-7th

Spirit Airlines

Price: $91

Raleigh, NC

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $101

Boston, MA

May 4th-7th

Frontier Airlines

Price: $102

