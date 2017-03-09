Shutterstock/UPROXX

Do you like Subway? Taco Bell? Burger King? The much-maligned Chipotle Mexican Grill? You Do? Awesome. But which is your favorite? Is it McDonald’s? Carl’s Jr.? Panera? Hard to choose, right? Fortunately for you (and for me, because this is definitely going to impact where I have dinner tonight), Market Force Information has put out the results of their yearly survey — revealing which fast food places are the nation’s favorite. There are some definite surprises on the list.

Before we start arguing about the results — which will be controversial and will likely send you into a minor panic for approximately two to five minutes — let’s break down how Market Force Information put their results together. In order to get us only the best and most valid information (this is serious business, after all), the group surveyed over 11,000 people and then created a loyalty index which took into account food quality, service, value, and ambiance (among a whole host of other things). What’d they come up with? Let’s take a look. (But remember, let’s not start slinging arguments like “how the hell is a restaurant that sells e.coli and charges extra for guac going to be on this list?” until the end.)

According to CNBC, which rounded up all the winners — there are too many restaurants to just list every one individually — the nation’s favorite burger chain is In-N-Out, which, if you haven’t been, must have been no easy feat. The restaurant’s offerings (while slim if you don’t know the secret menu) are very delicious and always seasoned just right (an important plus), but going through the drive-thru (or even eating inside) can often take almost as much time as sitting down for a meal at Denny’s because everyone wants their Double-Double and they want it right now. Where should you go if you don’t have an In-N-Out in your area? Five Guys (where you can throw peanuts on the floor! Right?) (I always throw them on the floor) is a safe bet, as is SmashBurger. Carl, The King, and Mickey D’s? They all brought up the rear. (That’s not a poop joke.)