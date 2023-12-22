All The Fast Food Chains And Restaurants Open On Christmas Eve 2023

It’s Christmas Eve and you’re hungry. Maybe you don’t have plans this year, maybe you don’t celebrate on Christmas Eve, maybe you’re spending today doing all that holiday shopping you were supposed to do weeks ago… hell, maybe you just don’t like the food your family is going to be serving tonight.

It’s safe to assume that no matter what your situation is, you’re reading this you’re pressed for time and you want to eat. Well, we’re here to help.

We get that at this time of year every minute counts and you don’t want to be wasting your time hunting for an open drive-thru. Restaurant and fast food chain hours are all over the place right now, so we’re here to filter down your search by letting you know which eateries are open and which are operating on reduced hours (there are a lot of these).

If you don’t find your favorite chain restaurant or fast food spot on this list, it’s safe to assume that they’re closed. Sound good? Let’s eat!

Applebee’s — Applebee’s is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but be warned. Applebee’s being open on the holiday is well known — expect a crowd.

Arby’s — Arby’s will be open on Christmas Eve but may be operating at reduced hours. If you’re going to hit Arby’s, hit ’em early.

Benihana — Benihana will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benihana (@benihana)

Bonefish Grill — Bonefish Grill will be open on Christmas Eve, though hours may be reduced.

Boston Market — Boston Market is open on Christmas Eve, so if you’re feeling some rotisserie chicken and mashed potatoes, this is your spot.

Buca Di Beppo — Bucca Di Beppo will be open for big family-style dinners on Christmas Eve.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings will be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, so if you’re feeling a craving for wings, early nice and early.