All The Fast Food Chains And Restaurants Open On Christmas Eve 2023

It’s Christmas Eve and you’re hungry. Maybe you don’t have plans this year, maybe you don’t celebrate on Christmas Eve, maybe you’re spending today doing all that holiday shopping you were supposed to do weeks ago… hell, maybe you just don’t like the food your family is going to be serving tonight.
It’s safe to assume that no matter what your situation is, you’re reading this you’re pressed for time and you want to eat. Well, we’re here to help.
We get that at this time of year every minute counts and you don’t want to be wasting your time hunting for an open drive-thru. Restaurant and fast food chain hours are all over the place right now, so we’re here to filter down your search by letting you know which eateries are open and which are operating on reduced hours (there are a lot of these).
If you don’t find your favorite chain restaurant or fast food spot on this list, it’s safe to assume that they’re closed. Sound good? Let’s eat!
Applebee’s — Applebee’s is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but be warned. Applebee’s being open on the holiday is well known — expect a crowd.
Arby’s — Arby’s will be open on Christmas Eve but may be operating at reduced hours. If you’re going to hit Arby’s, hit ’em early.
Benihana — Benihana will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Bonefish Grill — Bonefish Grill will be open on Christmas Eve, though hours may be reduced.
Boston Market — Boston Market is open on Christmas Eve, so if you’re feeling some rotisserie chicken and mashed potatoes, this is your spot.
Buca Di Beppo — Bucca Di Beppo will be open for big family-style dinners on Christmas Eve.
Buffalo Wild Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings will be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, so if you’re feeling a craving for wings, early nice and early.
Burger King — Burger King will be open on Christmas Eve but certain locations may have reduced hours. So if you want to have it your way, do it early.
Chipotle — Chipotle will be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Chili’s — Chilis will be open until 6 pm on Christmas Eve.
Cracker Barrel — Cracker Barrel will be open on Christmas Eve until 2 pm.
Del Taco — Del Taco will be open on Christmas Eve but check hours as they may be reduced.
Denny’s — Denny’s will be open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours. Be sure to call ahead of time to make sure your local Denny’s is open.
Domino’s — Domino’s is open at regular operating hours on Christmas Eve, but expect them to be busy. Might be better to carry this one out rather than wait on delivery.
Dunkin — Dunkin will be open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours. Call your local Dunkin’ for specifics.
Fogo de Chão — Grab a Brazilian steak on Christmas Eve as most Fogo de Chão restaurants will be open.
Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. — Carl’s Jr will be open on Christmas Eve though hours may be reduced at some locations.
Hooters — Hooters will be open on Christmas Eve until 7 pm. Perfect for an early dinner.
IHOP — Most IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Eve. Go hard on those pancakes.
Jimmy John’s — Jimmy John’s is open on Christmas Eve though may have reduced hours.
KFC — KFC will be open and operating at regular hours.
Krispy Kreme — Krispy Kreme will be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Just enough time to grab a dozen of those Elf-themed donuts.
McDonald’s — Hours will vary but expect McDonald’s to be open on Christmas Eve.
Morton’s Steakhouse — Morton’s will be open on Christmas Eve operating at normal hours.
Olive Garden — Some locations will be open on Christmas Eve but may be operating with reduced hours.
Outback Steakhouse — Outback Steakhouse is open during regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Panda Express — Panda Express is open and operating at normal hours!
PF Changs — PF Changs is open for regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Popeyes — Popeyes will be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill Romano’s Macaroni Grill will be open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours. Call your favorite Macaroni Grill ahead of time to check hours.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Ruth’s Chris will be open during regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Starbucks — Starbucks is a real toss up. Some locations will be open, some will be closed. Be sure and call your favorite Starbucks ahead of time. Or just take a look at the drive-thru, if its poppin, you know it’s open.
Taco Bell — Most Taco Bell locations will be open on Christmas Eve but may be operating at reduced hours.
Waffle House — Waffle House will be open though some locations will be closing early.
Wendy’s — Wendy’s will be open and operating at regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Whataburger — Whataburger will be open until 6 pm on Christmas Eve.
White Castle — White Castle will be closed between 5-8 pm on Christmas Eve. Nothing says “holidays” like small bite-sized burgers.
Zaxby’s — Zaxby’s will be closed at 2 pm on Christmas Eve.
