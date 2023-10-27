Flame Broiler has a reputation for being boring. It’s not any of the food’s fault — it’s simply because it’s one of the few fast food chains that offers healthy(ish) food, and the word “healthy” in fast food almost always equals bland and flavorless (looking at you Subway).

But that’s not a fair characterization of Flame Broiler. I mean, have you ever doused your food in Magic Sauce? It’s a near-religious experience (and likely sure of sugar — which is why I keep adding “ish” to the word healthy). Does it hit like a spicy chicken sandwich, slip you into a deep food coma like a bacon cheeseburger, or get the dopamine surging like cheese fries?

Not a f*cking chance. But it competes with Chipotle and sometimes you need a respite from all that sodium.

Luckily for all of us, Flame Broiler is now putting that “healthy = boring” narrative to rest once and for all with the release of the brand’s Korean Spicy Chicken — joining Flame Broiler menus nationwide as a permanent item.

The Korean Spicy Chicken is a spicy twist on the typical Flame Broiler offerings, using gochujang and sesame oil to bring big taste-bud igniting flavors to the healthy(ish — check the cal counts here) fast food space. Check my full review below.