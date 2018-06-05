Uproxx

June has arrived. That means it’s time to plan an awesome getaway to someplace new and brimming with adventure. But, it’s also summer and that means prices are going to be at their highest. Don’t worry. We’ve got your back on the travel front with some great cheap flights — free flights even — and awesome deals on cars, hotels, and more.

Below are some of the best early summer deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

FLY FREE TO THE OUTBACK

Australia is one big bucket list of a country. There are the cosmopolitan cities of Sydney and Melbourne. There are seemingly endless postcard-perfect beaches. The islands. The reef. And then there’s “The Outback” — a massive stretch of wilderness, called the Northern Territory, that reaches from the jungles of the tropical north to the sandy deserts of the interior. This region is the most “iconic version of Australia, the stuff of childhood dreams.” It’s the land of giant red kangaroos and schoolbus-length crocs — an absolute must for any vagabond.

And the best part? Now, you can fly there for free thanks to Northern Territory’s latest travel deal.

Basically, the Territory’s tourism board is offering free flights within Australia to Darwin, Alice Springs, or Uluru — the giant red rock monolith pictured in the photo above — if you book a flight to Australia from the United States via one of their partner travel groups. That means you can get around the country for absolutely free. Caveats are that you’ll need to book this summer and fly before the end of the year. Still, this deal is a spectacular opportunity that’ll allow you to see more of Australia than just Sydney and the East Coast.