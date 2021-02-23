Averie Swanson began her brewing career at renowned brewery Jester King in Austin, Texas. In 2018, she left to carve out her own place in the beer world, doing some consulting before opening Keeping Together in Chicago. This new label, which currently brews out of one of Chicago’s beloved Half Acre Beer Co., is focused on mixed-fermentation Saisons — beers that use a combination of yeasts (like brett), bacteria (like lactic bacteria), and microbes in the fermentation process.

As complicated as that sounds, Swanson’s approach is really very down-to-earth.

“My goal with Keeping Together is to make high-quality beers that are succinct and easy to be around,” she says. “The beers are thoughtful and interesting, but they’re meant to be shared with friends and ideally contribute to the social experience.”

In that same communal spirit, we followed up last month’s interview by asking Swanson to share her picks for the best beers to drink this winter. Check out her eight choices with tasting notes below. From stouts to Saisons, and barleywines, her picks will warm you inside and out from now until the first shoots of Spring emerge.

Keeping Together “We Are Not The Counter Culture” Saison Brun

Style: Saison

ABV: 6%

Average Price: $16 for a 750ml bottle

Swanson Says:

I might be biased because this is one of my own beers, but this stylistic anomaly has been my go-to so far this winter. It has the toasty malt complexity I like when it is cold out, but is quite dry and still presents with an interesting yeast profile.