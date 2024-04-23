I’ve only been to Mexico once before — to Tulum and Playa del Carmen on the east coast. We’re talking lush, tropical jungles with plenty of cenotes to explore and bask in while Instagram influencers flood the streets to get their photos taken standing backstage at house and techno parties. It’s fun, to be sure, but in my experience it’s certainly not tranquil. So when I landed in Los Cabos, on the southern tip of Baja California Sur, Mexico, I was pleasantly surprised to find myself in a completely different setting. Calmer, quieter, and decorated with cardon cacti peppered across a desert oasis backdrop. Newly placed in this landscape lies Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos. Having opened in January 2024, the all-inclusive, five-star resort is Velas Resorts’ third property in Los Cabos, following the footsteps of its sister properties of Mar del Cabo and Grand Velas Los Cabos. Upon arrival at Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, you’re greeted with breathtaking ocean views at nearly every corner, vibrant magenta bougainvilleas lining the hallways and white-painted corridors, and a colorful geometric infinity pool that overlooks the Sea of Cortez and the surrounding mountains. And with 79 suites — each boasting a private terrace and personal concierge — the property is a picture of luxury, privacy, and escape. As you might imagine, the fact that no kids are allowed helps with that latter point. WHY IT’S AWESOME Sorry-not-sorry but the best part about this place is that it truly is an adults-only resort. I didn’t see any children or teenagers during my stay, which helped me to relax while on vacation. Everything was created with only adults in mind, all the way down to the food offerings, the communication style between the staff, and the design of the resort itself. Also, having opened just four months ago, everything is brand new. The infinity pool’s colorful geometric design is completely jaw-dropping while the freshly planted bougainvilleas adorn each little hallway and corridor of the resort making me feel like I was in a sexy fairytale. Additionally, all guests of Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos have access to the five Grand Velas Los Cabos gourmet restaurant offerings at no additional charge. With the sister resort being a quick two-minute walk away, this was a game changer — greatly expanding your food offerings each night. I also love that Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos offers complimentary cultural experiences to guests. These include a Mexican chocolate tasting journey of 12 flavors; Mexican wine and cheese pairing from varying states of Mexico like Chihuahua, Oaxaca, and Michoacán; and tequila tasting in the Agave Tasting Room. FOOD & DRINKS

There are endless food options at Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos. With the hotel being newly opened, it was clear that some recipes and dishes were still being dialed in. I ordered several of the same dishes every day and some came out completely different each day, which was confusing but also thrilling — in that you weren’t quite sure what you were going to get. (I joke, but the various chefs can surely be forgiven for needing to get presentations and expect ingredient ratios dialed.) There are four direct on-site restaurants and bars to satisfy your cravings at any time of the day or night. Frida, featuring high end Mexican cuisine; Piaf, with traditional French cuisine; Lucca, showcasing Italian-Mediterranean specialties; Velas 10, serving seafood and prime cuts; and Cocina de Autor, presenting creative gastronomy led by Chef Sidney Schutte. In the morning, you can order your breakfast to your room or start your day overlooking the Sea of Cortez at Del Mar restaurant. A few highlights of Del Mar breakfast: Hash Brown Potatoes: I wouldn’t even call these “hash browns” as more like scalloped breakfast potatoes. These came as a surprise side on the first morning and I requested them every morning after. They were, without a doubt, one of the best breakfast offerings. The only issue is that they never came completely consistent or the same each morning but when they came crispy and hot they were unbelievable. Omelet: Just make sure to tell them what you want in it — otherwise it will come as fluffy scrambled eggs. But if you tell them how you want it – filled with bacon, sausage, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, and cheese – it’s the perfect size and consistency. Avocado Toast: Not all avocado toast is made equal. Instead of a usual guacamole-style avocado spread, these were freshly cut pieces of avocado stacked alongside hummus, cherry tomatoes, and crushed pistachios. Lox & Bagel: I ordered this every morning and it came out very consistent. The capers added a great pack of flavor to the salmon. They put lox on one side of the bagel though and leave the other half with the smallest amount of cream cheese — they shouldn’t tease you like that! Crème Brúlee French Toast: I’m a sucker for something sweet in the morning and this satisfied my sweet tooth. The crust was a little too thick but the fluffy middle was to die for, especially if you drizzled just a touch of maple syrup. Seasonal Fruit: The fruit was fresh! The pieces of papaya melted in your mouth. Bravo to the kitchen team on sourcing produce fresh and at scale! Then there was the poolside Roca Bar. You could dip into the stunning infinity pool and order your drink of choice at the swim-up bar or bask at one of the dozens of poolside or beachside chairs for a drink and mid-day snack or lunch. Highlights include: Al Pastor Tacos: These were initially my favorite. The three “street-style” tacos had exceptional flavor rounded out with red peppers, raw onions, tomatoes, and pickled onions. The meat was juicy and tender and the serving size was perfect. Unfortunately, they didn’t come out the same each day and came out looking and tasting completely different. Overall, the dish was hit-and-miss. Ceviche: This is where consistency doesn’t have to be an issue. I really liked this because it was different each day depending on the type of fresh fish that was caught. While the fish was fresh and silky, the chips weren’t doing it any justice and were pretty hard and crunchy. Tempura Shrimp Tacos: The pineapple is perfectly complemented with a hint of lime and overall crunch. Veggie Samosas: Indian food in Mexico just hits different, right? The curry sauce was to die for and had my mouth water just by the smell of it. That said, they need a new name for these though because they only had potatoes in them with no addition of any vegetables. LOTO Robata Grill is the flagship culinary destination for the resort. Led by two-Michelin-starred chef Sidney Schutte, I tasted my way through Japanese cuisine prepared over a slow-cooked robata open-fire grill. Highlights of dinner: Steak & Tuna Tartar Cones: I’m always wary of steak or beef tartar. The cone presentation made these welcoming and fun to try while the flavors burst in your mouth like how you would take bites of the end of an ice cream cone. Amazing execution. Rock Shrimp Salad: I was a big fan of the flavor but the shrimp wasn’t crispy. I did like that it came on a bed of French lettuce so it was a nice, light appetizer. Ribeye: I tried a variety of cooked meats and steaks and the ribeye was by far the best. I’m pretty picky with wanting my steak cooked medium rare, and I thought the ribeye was perfectly juicy and tender. Again, the restaurant is new and working through kinks. That said, I didn’t have a good experience with the corn or the french fries. AMENITIES SE Spa

Private butler-concierge service for every suite

Ocean views

Personal plunge pools

Private terraces

Private beach access

Outdoor infinity pool

24-hour fitness center

24-hour suite service

Minibar in suite replenished daily

Parking and valet parking

Business center

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Complimentary cultural programming, including Tequila and Mezcal tastings, Mexican Wine & Cheese Pairing, Mexican Chocolate Tasting ROOM TYPES

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos features 79 brand-new luxurious suites exceeding 900 square feet of living space. Each suite includes a walk-in shower, a personal jacuzzi, a daily-stocked minibar, welcome bottles of wine and mezcal, aromatherapy diffusers, 24-hour personal concierge service, bathrobes, electric curtains, and Dyson hairdryer and straighteners. Garden Suite – King bed with double outdoor daybed + outdoor jacuzzi

Ambassador Ocean View Suite – King bed with private terrace + plunge pool

Sunrise King Suite – Ocean-facing King bed with private terrace + outdoor jacuzzi

Pool King Suite – King bed with private fire pit + plunge pool

Grand King Suite – King bed overlooking the highest point of the building with outdoor jacuzzi + separate living room

Grand Class King Suite – King bed with private terrace, plunge pool, firepit + two separate living spaces

Elite King Suite – Two bedroom King bed suites with indoor jacuzzis, outdoor terrace, plunge pool, fire pit THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK The best thing to do at Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos is fully relax and bask in its offerings. With the private beach just steps away from the pool, you can spend your days sitting poolside getting waited on with endless food and drinks overlooking the Sierra de la Laguna mountains or get your toes sandy and walk the beach. I will say that the beach isn’t set up for swimming unless you walk five or ten minutes to the left where it levels off more, but it’s a great area for exploring the rocks and environment. With the property still undergoing construction, its on-site spa hadn’t opened yet for guests when I visited. However, guests of the hotel do have access to its sister property Grand Velas Los Cabos’ SE Spa. Spanning 35,000 square feet, spending an afternoon here is true luxury. The Water Ceremony was unlike anything I’ve experienced before. With my own spa valet, I was directed through a seven-step water journey that included a eucalyptus-scented steam room, polar pool, sauna, and multi-sensory hydro pool with massaging faucets and bubble beds. The bubble beds made me feel like a kid again as they tickled my body but also sent me into a state of full relaxation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Velas Los Cabos (@grandvelascabos) I always deem a massage successful if I fall asleep, which doesn’t always happen. After I spent an hour guided through the water ceremony, the tequila massage sent me into a deep state of relaxation that I wish I could tap into more. As the name implies, they mix one shot of tequila with massage oil to rub into your muscles, which was something completely new and very well received by me. I was worried that the smell of tequila would be too overpowering but it wasn’t at all. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A $20 TAXI RIDE With the resort being 30 minutes from the Los Cabos airport and 15 minutes from the downtown area, exploring the area is quite easy. The hotel offers transportation and personal scheduling for several activities including visiting El Arco De Cabo San Lucas and Medano Beach, yacht charters, fishing expeditions, and sunset cruises at Cabo San Lucas Marina, snorkeling and swimming at Santa Maria Beach, whale watching, and more. I decided to set off on my own and get dropped at ​​Plaza Mijares. The town square is the main square of the city and is the perfect place to spend hours walking around like a local. It almost reminded me of Frenchmen Street and Bourbon Street in New Orleans where you can get drinks to go and freely walk around and find something new on every corner. The place lights up on a Friday night with skateboarders, rollerbladers, bikers, and people just frolicking around enjoying the atmosphere. I’m a sucker for being a cheesy tourist, so taking a photo of the San Jose del Cabo sign in front of the Church of San José was a must. Getting a margarita to go and spending hours poking your head into dozens of little shops, art galleries, and filling up on appetizers from restaurants was the perfect way to spend an afternoon and evening. Some highlights of the Historic District: Corsica Galeria De Arte: Offered a compelling walk through multiple rooms featuring contemporary and modern art from Mexican artists. TWH Art Gallery: I loved this little art gallery! The sculptures, paintings, and jewelry were so unique and most of them touched on graffiti street-style art. I spent quite a bit of time chatting with the owner about the stained glass lamps. Tequila Town: Pop in here to get a $1 can of beer to walk the streets with. La Lupita: This place was packed and for good reason. I had some of the best tacos of my life here accompanied with tunes by a local live band. The soft shell crab and kampachi tostadas melted in your mouth. I’m pretty sure I died and went to Heaven when I ate the al pastor tacos, which are wrapped in an asadero cheese crust wrap. BED GAME