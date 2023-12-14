Madrid is bursting at the seams with cool places to stay. But if you’re a music lover — whether headed to the Mad Cool Festival or simply looking for a music-centric experience — it’s hard to beat Hard Rock Madrid. Located in the Atocha neighborhood, this ultra-stylish rock and roll haven offers music-centered experiences to all who cross through their front doors. It’s hard to decide which of the following takes the prize as the hotel’s best feature — the rooftop bar overlooking Madrid? The rockstar suite with a bathtub at the foot of the bed? The thoughtful in-room experiences, including a chance to practice yoga or learn guitar? For me, it was the chance to be immersed in a full-on music experience – both the Hard Rock’s classic Rock and Roll vibe and a more modern representation of pop and Spanish artists found throughout the property. I’m not much of a modern art lover. Put me in front of a painting and my vision goes blurry. But I love looking at objects with a story. So the cases of memorabilia all over the hotel were an especially fun touch. Bob Dylan’s scribbled lyrics for “XXX” on a sheet of paper? Beyonce’s swimsuit from a Vogue cover shoot? Prince’s sunglasses? I loved it all. You walk out of the elevator at Hard Rock Madrid and there’s Eddie Vedder’s jacket or Lady Gaga’s thigh-high boots in a glass case. They have a Bon Jovi guitar in the lobby, outfits Elvis Presley and Madonna wore on stage, and dozens of other relics from big music moments. It’s like staying in the coolest museum on the planet. But not in a remotely boring way.

WHY IT’S AWESOME From the moment I walked in the hotel, I was washed over with a unique and personalized music experience. My room had a curated playlist of my favorite albums when I walked in. There are QR codes on the shower door to pull up the perfect sing-your-heart-out playlist. One afternoon, I walked into my room and found a record player with a stack of vinyls waiting for me. Another day, there was a Fender guitar, just in case I wanted to take a beginner’s guitar lesson offered on the TV. My favorite offering was the in-room yoga experience – Rock Om – a series of instructional yoga videos paired with a quality yoga mat delivered to your room. After a long day of travel or walking the city, winding down with a yoga class in the privacy of my room was maybe my favorite hotel perk. Hard Rock Madrid’s suites offer private terraces with beautiful views of the tightly wound streets below or the hotel’s inner courtyard and swimming pool. The hotel also has a small on-site gym outfitted with Technogym equipment, in case you ate one too many croquettes the night before. The property is also pet-friendly on certain floors, so dog lovers can bring their pups along for the fun. The hotel’s location in the heart of the city is also a huge draw for staying here. If you only have a few days to explore Madrid, finding a place to stay in the center of it all lets you maximize your time. If that’s your goal, the Atocha neighborhood is a great option. It’s close to the train station, and best of all, the hotel is a stone’s throw away from what’s known as The Golden Triangle of Art: the historic Museo Reina Sofía, the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, and The Prado Museum – three of the best art museums in the city, if not the world. Speaking personally, my favorite thing to do in a new city is to simply wander the streets and from the Hard Rock Madrid, you can walk in any direction and soon find yourself lost in a maze of cobblestone streets, flea markets, and tapas bars galore. More on all this later. IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK For food and wine lovers, there’s much to enjoy about the unique American-Spanish fusion menu at the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Sessions. The dishes are electric and unique, ranging from roasted vegetables to ceviche to grilled meats and beyond. For veggie lovers like myself, I recommend the Josper baked artichokes and grilled avocado. Meat eaters can enjoy a Korean slow-cooked pork roast, burgers, an L-born sirloin, and so much more. My favorite dish was the Krispy Sushi and sea bass Ceviche. Both presentation and flavor were spectacular (though my photo is a tad dim!). Guests can also sip on a wide variety of signature song-inspired cocktails and Spanish wines. Or you can get dinner or drinks while enjoying the stunning view of the city from the hotel’s RT60 rooftop bar. The bar serves up a variety of burgers, salads, and lots of bar snacks.

AMENITIES The amenities vary depending on which room or suite level you choose at the Hard Rock Madrid, but here’s a start of what to expect during your stay: On-site restaurant and cocktail bar

24-hour concierge

Pet friendly

Free WiFi

Gym

Room Service

In-room yoga services

Swimming pool ROOM TYPES Home to 161 rooms, The Hard Rock Madrid offers five types of classic rooms and three types of suites to choose from. Basic room types include Twin Beds, City View, and Deluxe Family Room. Suites include Silver, Gold, and Rock Star – a gorgeous one-bedroom suite with a bathtub at the foot of the bed, a kitchenette, and a dining room table. All the suites include a private terrace, as well as a couch, sitting chairs, and small tables, as well as a mini bar, large TV, and window overlooking the streets below. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK One of the best parts of staying at the Hard Rock Madrid is its proximity to so many of the best attractions the city has to offer. Walk for 15 minutes in any direction and you’ll wind up at the best museums in the city, bustling streets filled with tapas bars and eclectic shops, or quaint city parks, like El Retiro Park, which is definitely worth the visit. I loved wandering around the Lavapiés neighborhood. You’ll quickly ditch the heavy city traffic and disappear into quiet cobblestone backstreets filled with Spaniards spilling out of the many bars, restaurants, and food markets. Check out the El Rastro flea market on Sunday, or La Tabacalera or La Casa Encendida for free exhibitions. And don’t miss Mercado San Fernando – a hectic ensemble of stands selling anything from foods from around the globe to used books to fresh produce and butchered meats. I’m a sucker for cozying up in a coffee shop with a book on a rainy day, and I found no shortage of perfect places to indulge. I especially loved Mansilla Libros y Café, Agrado Café, and El Perro De Pavlov Café. These were all found in Embajadores – a trendy neighborhood whose buildings are covered in incredible street art. It’s worth a visit just to wander around specifically in search of the best street art you can find. It won’t be hard. There is plenty to pick from.

BEST THING TO DO/EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE Some of the city’s best neighborhoods — including Embajadores, Lavapiés, and Atocha— are all within walking distance from the hotel. If you want to treat yourself to dinner, try La Primera. It ’s located in the Centro neighborhood right on Gran Vía Avenue – a bustling street lined with some of the most exquisite, impressive architecture in the city. I loved walking this street after dark because the buildings are lit up at night in that magical European city way you only find in the most historic, well-preserved cities in the world. If you’re craving a very traditional Spanish meal in a beautifully tiled, quintessentially Spanish restaurant, be sure to check out Malacatin. It opened in 1895 and is one of the oldest family-run restaurants in Madrid — famous for its tapas and rich cocido stew. If you’re a bit hesitant with meat, like I am, this is not the place for you — piles of blood sausage and still-hairy pig feet might leave your head spinning. If you are a carnivore and want to visit, plan ahead — it’s a tiny restaurant and reservations often are booked out months in advance. One other traditional Spanish restaurant to check out is Casa Macareno – a very charming, colorful restaurant with a wide variety of menu options and an incredible dessert spread. If you happen to go for your birthday, be warned: they’ll get the whole dang restaurant to sing to you. BED GAME I’ve spent so long traveling from one rock-hard hostel bed to the next that arriving in a room with a king-size bed with soft sheets and plush pillows was a type of heaven I’m not often used to when on the road. So while I might not be the most harsh critic, the bed game was solid. Great sheets and firm pillows. Black-out curtains are always an added sleep bonus. Rating: 9/10

SEXINESS RATING I’m not sure I would call the Hard Rock Madrid sexy as much as I would call it cool. But the rainfall showerhead, big comfy bed, and rooftop bar certainly do dial up the sexy score. If we were rating the cool factor here, the rating would undeniably be 10/10. But I tend to think of sexy environment vibes as dimly lit cocktail bars, dark colors, and warm textures. The hotel has a lot of cold leather, a lot of bright colors, and brighter lights — which sometimes feel more concert-vibe-like. Obviously, that makes sense for a Hard Rock property. Rating: 8/10 VIEWS & THE PICS SPOTS If you’re in one of the suites, the views are a 10/10 thanks to the private terraces. But for everyone else, the gorgeous city views are mostly absent. My room looked out over the inner courtyard, which is enclosed by not-so-aesthetically pleasing buildings. The views from the rooftop bars make up for any limitations your room may have, so be sure to head up there for a drink at sunset. Rating: 7/10