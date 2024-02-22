How To Get Tickets For Disney’s D23 Expo 2024

D23 is bigger than ever in 2024. The in-person celebration of all things Disney, officially renamed to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, is a multi-day preview of the company’s upcoming projects. Attendees can expect to hear the latest updates on Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, and more. There will be exhibits, panels, and presentations, and theme park and video game news, too. Here’s what you need to know:

When: The D23 kickoff at the Disneyland Resort is on August 8, followed by the actual event from August 9 – 11. D23 members can also celebrate D23 Day at Angels Stadium on August 4 when the Los Angeles Angels play the New York Mets. As a Mets fan, I feel confident the home team will win. Where: D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is held at the Anaheim Convention Center during the day and the Honda Center — the home of the NHL team Anaheim Ducks — for “marquee shows” at night.