How To Get Tickets For Disney’s D23 Expo 2024

D23 is bigger than ever in 2024. The in-person celebration of all things Disney, officially renamed to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, is a multi-day preview of the company’s upcoming projects. Attendees can expect to hear the latest updates on Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, and more.
There will be exhibits, panels, and presentations, and theme park and video game news, too. Here’s what you need to know:
When:
The D23 kickoff at the Disneyland Resort is on August 8, followed by the actual event from August 9 – 11. D23 members can also celebrate D23 Day at Angels Stadium on August 4 when the Los Angeles Angels play the New York Mets. As a Mets fan, I feel confident the home team will win.
Where:
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is held at the Anaheim Convention Center during the day and the Honda Center — the home of the NHL team Anaheim Ducks — for “marquee shows” at night.
How To Attend:
Tickets go on sale on March 26th (the time has not been announced yet). For more information, head to D23’s website.
Here’s more on D23:
The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s over 100-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic year-round through special experiences; member-exclusive offers and discounts; its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; the D23 Inside Disney podcast; and the latest news on D23.com.
You can become a D23 member here.