Hyundai’s Super Bowl Ad Poked Fun At Vegans And PETA Lost Their Cool

Super Bowl Sunday brought us a lot of new commercials, some are so great they even have us thinking and talking about them Monday morning. But the conversations out there aren’t all giggles and ill-advised office reenactments. Some people are pissed. Like PETA.
In Hyundai’s new commercial, a bell-hop Jason Bateman ushers an elevator full of people to various less-than-desirable scenarios such as jury duty, root canal treatments, and scoring the middle seat of a long flight. It all leads to the message that buying a car is a real chore, but not when you use Hyundai’s app. Of course, that isn’t why PETA and (theoretically a few vegans) feel attacked, that would be absurd. Their gripe is with the inclusion of the “vegan dinner party” as one of the many floors Bateman stops at, remarking “Is that even a thing?” as a woman tries to serve some “beet-loaf.”
Check it.
Seems harmless, but PETA has gotta be PETA so they took offense tweeting their disdain and suggesting instead to take your vegan dollars to Mercedes. Kind of a weird and random endorsement, but they were joined by some equally miffed vegans.
Fortunately, the overall response from people has been that PETA and these few vegan outliers need to chill the f*ck out. This is just a commercial people, let’s not get all Gillette up in here. But also, meat eaters, posting a gif of a juicy steak being cut is in poor form. Make fun of PETA all you want, but you don’t have to throw your habits in their face (we’ve covered this before).
That being said, Twitter users let PETA have it.
It’s interesting when something doesn’t affect you, or you don’t deem important you dismiss it as basically ridiculous. You do know how the animals you eat are treated before they die in the US and most countries around the world, right? It should be a bigger issue than it is, and maybe one day people will look back at articles like this and wondering what you were thinking.
Dude, please chill out! The joke wasn’t about vegans specifically. The humor was in that the lady was stoked to be there but the guy was grossed out at ‘beet loaf’, which is not appealing even to some of the vegans I know. Take it down a thousand.
Where are the offended dentists? What about Constitutionalists, expecting us do our civic duty without complaint? More importantly, isn’t your argument EXACTLY about what one ‘deem(s) important’? Notice you didn’t take offense to what those people might feel…
It was a joke. Relax.
Not sure where you’re coming from here Daniel? Surely the environmental effects of meat consumption are very important to us, and factory farm conditions are definitenly alarming and causes some to think more than twice about if/why they eat meat. All this ad does is poke some fun at beet loaf… We didn’t comment at all about eating meat, just that PETA blew things out of proportion. Did you read the article?
The ad took a much harder dig against ‘bikers’, but they didn’t seem to mind.