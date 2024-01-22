In-N-Out is the type of fast food restaurant that inspires rabid fandom. For every weirdo out there who complains about the fries (they’re peeled and fried fresh on site, fight me if you ever think this is a bad thing) there is a person ready to admit that for the money, In-N-Out is the best tasting, best quality burger you can find in fast food. That’s why when a new restaurant opens absurdly long lines of cars snake throughout the drive-thru — especially when In-N-Out enters a new state.

It’s also why the restaurant has never closed a location once it’s been opened. Until now. For the first time ever, the restaurant chain will close a store — this one located in Oakland, California.

In-N-Out’s decision to close one of its restaurants is not because of poor business though, but rather unsafe conditions for both the employees and customers.

“We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger located in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime,” Begins a statement issued by In-N-Out COO Denny Warnick. “Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car-break ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies. Our last day of business in Oakland will be Sunday, March 24th, 2024.”

The closure will be a huge loss for the Oakland area but given the situation, is for the best. This particular In-N-Out, which is located near the Oakland Airport at 8300 Oakport Street, has serviced the area for over 18 years and has remained both busy and profitable. While the closure is sad news, any employees affected will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby restaurant or receive a severance package.

It’s unfortunate to see an In-N-Out closing, but it’s not like the restaurant will disappear from the Bay Area entirely — there are several restaurants nearby including one in Alameda (a mere 7 miles away), one in San Leandro, and across the bay in San Francisco and Daly City. Here is to hoping Oakland can find a new home for In-N-Out soon!