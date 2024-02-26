Hotels We Love: The Inn At Serenbe Balances Communal Charm, Luxury, And A Commitment To Wellness

When I stayed at The Inn At Serenbe, a historic family farm turned luxury retreat, I quickly fell in love with the nature of it all. Nestled in the rolling Chattahoochee Hills on the edge of Atlanta, The Inn At Serenbe has a rich history dating back to 1905 as a historic farm. From there, it evolved into a sprawling wellness community that both feels like a throwback to simpler times and a glimpse into the future of how societies should develop — with greater flexibility and an emphasis on sustainability and personal well-being. For short-term visitors, The Inn At Serenbe offers a unique urban getaway mixing rustic charm with refined elegance. The focus on wellness permeates everything, from the amenities and offerings to the food. But a stay at the property is also a chance to witness the permanent community in place — eclectic, with a heavy European influence, where people with creative and wellness backgrounds live closely and collaborate often. The spa is… well, we’ll get to that. But spoiler: It’s on a whole other level — offering a holistically-minded range of services for guests to fully unwind — and the activities are endless. Hiking trails, horseback riding, outdoor games, canoeing, yoga… if you like soft adventure, this is your dream spot. WHY IT’S AWESOME I visited over a cold January weekend but the property surrounding The Inn maintained its beautiful, rustic appeal. The Inn itself is the former family home of the Nygrens, the family driving all things Serenbe. The home has been updated, expanded on, and turned into a commercial venture, striking the balance between providing luxury in the country without losing any charm. From the window of The Inn, you can revel in expansive countryside featuring restored farm buildings full of character, manicured gardens, the Serenbe lake, and horses roaming the hills. Once you venture outside of The Inn, you can spend hours wandering the surrounding property or choose one of the many hiking trails that wind through the community, taking you past waterfalls, pockets of the town, and the Serenbe Farm. Added bonus: a golf cart comes with the stay. Outside of walking and hiking, golf carts are how the community travels for daily activities, keeping life convenient while still feeling connected and communal. Plus, as anyone who has driven a golf cart knows: They’re a blast. IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK The Inn at Serenbe is home to The Farmhouse restaurant. Known as Atlanta’s original farm-to-table restaurant, The Farmhouse and head chef Nicholas Bour have a laser focus on sourcing fresh organic ingredients from Serenbe Farms and local Chattahoochee Hills producers. Farmhouse guests are seated in what used to be the summer dining room of the Nygren’s home, which creates intimacy balanced with an expectation of fine dining.

(You might notice that I’m using the word “balance” a lot in this review — that’s intentional. The property deftly manages the feelings of luxury, rustic community, wellness retreat, and more without ever losing its identity.) The moment we checked in, we began a Farmhouse food and beverage tour that truly educated us on what the future of food can (and likely should!) look like. We kicked things off by signing up for the Farmhouse wine tasting. There, the sommelier led us through four distinct wines served at Farmhouse and set the tone for the level of service, friendliness, and expertise exemplified throughout The Inn. The wine selection varied by regions and blends and showcased the well-curated selection of the restaurant. The tasting came complete with a lovely charcuterie board — complete with locally sourced meats, cheeses, and fresh honeycomb that tied it all together. We could not help but devour the entire board while sipping on vino. We then transitioned to drinks on the wraparound porch where live music played and we enjoyed getting to know Garnie Nygren, Serenbe COO, and Monica Olsen, Serenbe CMO, to learn more about the rich and unique history of Serenbe, the vision behind it, and what the future holds in store. Live music, heaters, and The Farmhouse Bar Old Fashioned completed the ambiance and had us feeling giddy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Farmhouse at Serenbe (@serenbefarmhouse) For dinner, we were treated to multiple courses in The Farmhouse’s main dining room as well as a special visit from chef Nicholas Bour who treated us to a specially prepared sushi plate while discussing his time shaping the restaurants and all the restaurants of the Serenbe community. Our main courses of Blue Nose Snapper and Barbecue Short Rib were exquisite. The short rib was the best I’ve ever had — it’s a dish that can often get too dense, too rich. This version was perfectly… you know the word that’s coming… balanced. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Farmhouse at Serenbe (@serenbefarmhouse) The full Farmhouse dining experience would not be complete without the next morning’s breakfast for guests of The Inn. Locally sourced eggs, bacon, fresh fruit, and, of course, warm biscuits from scratch, are an ideal way to get going on a relaxing (if cold) January morning. AMENITIES Two on-site restaurants

Bar & Lounge

Country breakfast

Sweets upon arrival

Two pools

Two hot tubs

Wraparound porch

Concierge services

Fitness center

Animal village

Trampoline

Treehouse

Outdoor games (basketball, bocce, croquet)

Lakeside views

Canoeing

16 miles of hiking trails

Stone labyrinth

Golf cart rental

Pool butler

Spa

Goat yoga

ROOM TYPES

The Inn at Serenbe boasts the comforts and feel of a high-end bed and breakfast while offering the spacious environment of a much larger property, given that it’s nestled on a 36-acre farm. The Inn has completed several expansions and renovations, building out more rooms and conference areas off of the main house and adding in modern comforts like large updated bathrooms. Two pools, each with its own hot tub, sit close to the main house. We stayed in a deluxe room in the Main House, complete with a king bed, plenty of square footage, a walk-in closet, a spacious updated bathroom with two sinks, and a bay window bench overlooking the gardens and the farm. The Main House is a luxurious take on the bed and breakfast experience. The rooms have outdoor views, access to cozy lounges, and sit above the The Farmhouse restaurant. The restored 1905 Farmhouse includes 15 rooms all fitted with king beds, a common sitting area, and a shared kitchenette. The kitchenette was especially convenient for ice, refrigerator spaces, and simple provisions. The Main House is adult-only and — in addition to romantic getaways — has been crafted to accommodate company retreats with multiple conference rooms and outdoor spaces designed to breathe new life into the idea of off-site company meetings. The Cottages are close by and offer more space and privacy on the grounds. The views include horse paddocks, the Animal Village, and the Serenbe Lake. There are also 25 houses and townhomes within the community to rent. Spanning one to eight bedrooms, you can experience what life is like to be a Serenbe resident while enjoying all the amenities and services The Inn has to offer.