KFC’s Pot Pie Is Only $5! Sadly, It’s… Not That Great

Did you know that KFC has pot pie? I didn’t, despite being a food writer of over three years who has ranked all sorts of different foods from KFC, from the fried chicken itself to the sides. Somehow this savory baked treat eluded me. I’m willing to bet I’m not the only one either, because KFC decided to celebrate 2023 by offering $5 pot pies for a limited time despite the food being on the menu for a whopping, wait for it… 30 years! It hasn’t been revamped, and it doesn’t feature any new fillings, so what’s the deal with this pie? If it’s been a staple for that long, it must be good considering KFC has changed its chicken sandwich a handful of times over the last 10 years, changed the fries, and even revamped its Popcorn chicken.

It’s also telling that in the past 30 years, the pot pie hasn’t been dropped from the menu. Food brands are always looking for ways to cut bloat from the menu, just look at the way salads have been minimized across the fast food landscape, so presumably, the pot pie must be doing something right. Right?

We’re here to find out by reviewing the $5 Chicken Pot Pie to see if it’s worth you making a trip to KFC. Let’s dive in.