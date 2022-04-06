Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. is one of the hottest craft distilleries operating right now. Their flagship rye is considered one of the top rye whiskeys currently on the shelf. Meanwhile, their bourbon has piled up award after award while developing a devoted and enthusiastic fan base. Part of that appeal is based on the perception that Kentucky Peerless never cuts corners with their whiskey. It’s an idea they do everything they can to perpetuate at their distillery at the far end of Whiskey Row in Louisville, Kentucky, which I was able to experience first hand on a recent tour. In this new series for UPROXX, I’m going to be diving into the distilleries I love (and have been lucky enough to tour) around the world. This will serve as a guide to what to expect from the tour, whether the bottle shop is worth popping into, and whether it’s worth paying extra for a tasting, as well as the basic need-to-knows about the area, the vibe, and the overall experience. So, let’s get right into it! Related: Hotels We Love: Hotel Distil Is The Perfect Hotel For A Whiskey Lover

WHY IT’S AWESOME: Kentucky Peerless is a very small, mom-and-pop operation and they don’t hide anything. It’s sort of a miracle that they’re able to produce so much of their beloved rye and bourbon from this fairly compact operation. Having such a centralized, streamlined operation means you really get to feel the whiskey being made. You can smell the fermenting tanks when you walk in, and realize very quickly that they’re not for show. That mash will become their whiskey, and you can feel the warmth coming off the still as it boils the mash into the distillate. There’s an intimacy and veracity to this tour. That’s not to say other, bigger distilleries are only putting on a show for tourists (though some certainly are) but there’s an unmistakable familial vibe among the team at Peerless as you walk around their open-plan facility. You see their employees eating lunch together. Everyone says “hi” to one another. You’ll leave there with a greater understanding of their whiskey, but also with a small taste of what it’s like working with a tight-knit team who really care about the product. Bluntly speaking, as someone who has visited more than his share of distilleries, you don’t always get that vibe from these places. THE TOUR: Tours like these tend to highlight each step of the process and Kentucky Peerless is no exception. They begin their tour with the expected history lesson. Thankfully, Peerless has a particularly interesting brand story thanks to its founder, Henry Kraver, a Polish-Jewish immigrant who arrived in the U.S. to find freedom and fortune, and did just that by creating one of the biggest whiskey and beer empires in pre-Prohibition America. From there, you learn how Corky Taylor and his son Carson, Kraver’s direct descendants, reinvented the brand in the modern era. After that you go directly to the fermenters, frothing with mash. You’ll see their bespoke Vendome still, working hard turning that mash into the spirit. From there, you’ll learn about Peerless’ low entry-point ABV when they barrel their product, which helps them create more approachable barrel-proof whiskeys. Finally, you’ll hit the bottling room near the back dock, where the whiskey goes into Peerless’ iconic bottles, crafted in Georgia and functioning as a miniature replica of their still’s doubler.

WHY IT’S UNIQUE: Frankly, a lot of the tours on Whiskey Row are for show. Huge brands have outlets there with small “distilleries” or bottling lines, etc., even though the bulk of their operation is done off-site at larger facilities on the fringes of Louisville or further afield. And that’s all good! Plenty of people want a small taste of their favorite brands and their process without having to trek out to a huge industrial facility in the middle of nowhere. Kentucky Peerless isn’t that. This is a small craft distillery where everything is on display. And since it is right at the west end of Whiskey Row, it’s a great place to start or end your trip down Main Street. TASTING ROOM: There’s a nice tasting room at the end of the tour but you’ll need to book a tasting separately. Tastings are available by appointment only Monday through Thursday at 1:45, 3:45, and 4:45, and Fridays at 1:45 and 3:45. They last 45 minutes and cost $12, which is a bargain for the quality of rye and bourbon you’ll be tasting. You’ll usually be treated to their signature rye and bourbon and a single barrel version of each. Book Here You can also book a “Heritage Tour” that includes a VIP tour and a private tasting. Those start at $75 per person and need to be booked at least two weeks in advance. That VIP experience runs Monday to Thursday only. You will get a chance to taste a few more expressions. What exactly those are will depend on which bottles have just hit the shelves. Book Here

BOTTLE SHOP/GIFT SHOP: The gift shop is pretty straightforward. You’ll find plenty of shirts, hats, sweatshirts. You’ll also find branded bar tools, whiskey books, and local specialty foods from the area. The bottle shop is where it’s at. This is where you’ll find one-off single barrel and special limited-edition releases you simply cannot find elsewhere. Right now, the Absinthe Finished Rye and Double Oak Bourbon are on the shelves. Depending on the day, you might also find some single-barrel gems for your collection. The latter is what you want to keep an eye out for as you won’t find these bottles otherwise. WHAT TO DO NEARBY: As we mentioned above, Kentucky Peerless Distilling is the furthest west stop on Whiskey Row. So, you’re within walking distance of several other distilleries and whiskey experiences, the Muhammad Ali Center, the Louisville Slugger Museum, a slew of bars, restaurants, and hotels, and the Ohio River Waterfront Park.

BEST TIME TO VISIT: Since this is right in Louisville, I’m going to say year-round. The city setting makes this a very easy place to visit no matter the weather. If you’re looking to score some special releases, you might want to consider early spring or early fall. IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING… There’s no bar to hang out in and just enjoy Peerless at your own pace. Granted, all of Whiskey Row is within walking distance, but it’d be nice to hang out in a place like the Tasting Room and order up a nice Peerless Rye Manhattan or Peerless Bourbon Old Fashioned and take in the still house or just enjoy the vibe of the place with a small crew looking to drink great whiskey and have a great time. That being said, if you want to enjoy those drinks, hit up Repeal at Distil just down the road.