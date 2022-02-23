Since its inception in 2020, Larceny Barrel Proof has been a shooting star in the bourbon world. The wheated bourbon (made by Heaven Hill) had been around for a long time and has its roots in the old-school wheated bourbons of Stitzel-Weller (Pappy and Old Fitzgerald). From that legacy, Heaven Hill created standard Larceny Small Batch as an everyday version of Old Fitzgerald — or, more specifically, a version people could afford/find.

Fast-forward to 2022, and the Larceny Barrel Proof expressions are being released three times a year to almost universal acclaim (and are getting harder and harder to find).

Recently, I snagged a bottle of the latest release, Batch No. A122 (A = first release of the year, 1 = month of release, 22 = year of release) for review. It’s always a bit of a question mark as to whether these are going to be the same ol’, same ol’ or take everything up a notch. As soon as I opened this edition, I knew I was in for a wild and fun ride just from the nose off the bottle. So let’s just get right into it!

