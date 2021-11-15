Los Sundays Tequila Is Made For Drinkers In Their 20s, Is It Any Good?

Tequila is going through a moment right now. The spirit is enjoying a renewed popularity, new expressions are entering the scene, RTD brands are reaching for agave more than ever before, and just about every celebrity who has ever been photographed with a glass in their hand is launching their own brand in the hopes of jumping into the booming market.

This brings us to Los Sundays, a new brand that attempts to reimagine the spirit in the image of modern millennials and the few zoomers old enough to drink. You won’t find old-fashioned labels or bottle shapes that would go unnoticed in a period-era film about Mexico. Instead, Los Sundays give us something that defies our expectations of what a tequila brand should look like.

Visiting the website will reveal just how different Los Sundays looks from your average tequila brand. They showcase young hip models drinking margaritas (a stark change up from old salt and pepper celebrities riding motorcycles through dusty agave fields), and even have a merch section that features streetwear-inspired basics like crew neck sweaters with slogans like “tequila kills.”

Positioning yourself as something different is cool, but streetwear and models aside, they also do it in the most annoying way possible. The brand describes itself as “sustainably farmed and naturally gluten-free, made from a blend of highland and lowland 100% Blue Weber Agave that is traditionally cooked and distilled in the heart of Jalisco Mexico at one of the most award-winning distilleries.” Which is full of so many Millenial-baiting buzzwords that it’ll make your head spin.

That all sounds great, sure, but it gets to me that Los Sundays makes a point of mentioning that it’s naturally gluten-free. No shit. It’s tequila. Of course, it’s gluten-free. The website doesn’t stop there though, “Not your standard-looking tequila company right? That’s because we aren’t. We are unlike anything you have seen or tasted before.”

Ok, calm down Los Sundays. The NOM (distillery number) on the bottle reveals that this tequila is made at Destiladora del Valle de Tequila which currently has 146 brands being produced under their roof. Interestingly, they also used to make Costco’s tequila.

Anyway, that’s a big game to talk so we put those claims to the test by tasting two of the brand’s three expressions, their blanco and reposado. Los Sundays also make a coconut-flavored tequila that we were unable to get our hands on. Since its existence, the brand has swept up a considerable amount of attention at the San Francisco Worlds Spirit Competition as well as the Consumer SIP awards, so we have high expectations. But consider our expectations tapered since this is from a distillery that makes tequila for 146 brands.

Let’s drink!