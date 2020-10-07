If you frequent alcohol-centered message boards, Facebook groups, or even this very booze-heavy website, you might’ve seen mention of a “new” expression of tequila that is quickly gaining popularity in the states known as “Cristalino.” In truth, cristalino — which is a form of aged tequila that is further filtered to remove its golden color (with some flavor loss along the way) — has been popular in the Mexican spirits space for close to a decade now, ever since Don Julio launched the 70th-anniversary bottle Don Julio 70 in 2012. That expression was a first-of-its-kind filtered añejo dubbed an “añejo claro,” a designation that has since morphed into “cristalino,” according to Forbes.

If you’re a seasoned spirits sipper (especially if you love barrel-aged expressions), you might be wondering why in the hell anyone would want to filter añejo tequila to remove anything, let alone the beautiful amber hues and woody flavors that time spent in barrels imparts. That’s a fair point, shared by many a tequila connoisseur. It’s worth noting that cristalinos are not officially recognized by the Tequila Regulatory Council as an official category like your blancos, reposados, or traditional añejos — though the council does now have guidelines and standards in regards to filtered, aged tequilas. Also, some cristalinos actually add back flavor through agave syrup or other sweeteners, outing the style as not meant for true aficionados.

Does this mean, cristalino is just a catchy cash-grab and ought to be ignored?

Not exactly. They’re simply created for a certain type of drinker — newcomers who want a tequila with its harsh edges sanded down by both barrelling and a second filtration (many of these expressions are also bottled at a lower proof than their añejo counterparts). Speaking personally, I’ve enjoyed the silky smoothness of many of the cristalinos I’ve tasted. These are easily sippable expressions, perfect for someone just getting into taking tequila straight. They’re not going to be as vegetal as blancos, nor will they be as oaky-spicy as añejos. Instead, they exist as something of a tweener and, if you have the means and don’t crave a ton of agave taste, they make some beautiful margaritas.

Here are five picks (with tasting notes) for anyone looking for a bottle of cristalino to add to their bar cart.