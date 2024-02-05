Restaurants
This TikTok Shows Us How To Make Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ Apple Butter

Everybody makes a big deal about Olive Garden’s breadsticks — which I don’t understand because the best table bread side of any big chain restaurant is the famous biscuit at Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ. Part of what makes Lucille’s biscuits so addicting is the sweet cinnamon-y apple butter that they’re served with. If you haven’t had Lucille’s apple butter just imagine creamy whipped butter infused with extra floral sweetness and the slightest hint of spiced apple.

You think butter can’t get any better, and then someone invents apple butter. It’s amazing.

If you’re familiar with this wonderful culinary creation, you’ve no doubt wanted to bring that buttery goodness home with you. Unfortunately, Lucille’s doesn’t sell a retail version of the apple butter (they don’t realize they’d essentially be printing money), and unlike Olive Garden’s alfredo sauce, an official recipe doesn’t exist online.

Luckily, TikTok’s got our back! A TikTok user by the name of Moribyan with 4.9 followers and an eCookbook, seems to have cracked the recipe. The video, which has been viewed over 200k times, doesn’t claim to be a copycat recipe but rather inspired by Lucille’s apple butter. That said, we’ve never seen a recipe online that captures the look of the real thing so accurately, so we’re willing to bet this is just as good if not better.

@moribyan

Lucille’s Smokebouse BBQ inspired apple butter! #recipe #butter #fall #spooky #DidYouKnow #fyp #foryou

♬ Mad at Disney – salem ilese

Moribyan’s recipe is as follows:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 tbsp of honey
  • 1/4 cup of powdered dry apple
  • 2 tsp granulated white sugar
  • 1 tsp of cinnamon
  • and a pinch of salt to taste.

The result looks so good you can almost taste it through the screen! Think of all the things you can put this butter on that aren’t biscuits — baked potatoes, pancakes, a bagel, cornbread, or hell, get weird with it and use it as a potato chip dip. The possibilities are endless.

