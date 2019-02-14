Unsplash/Uproxx

It’s been a helluva Black History Month with all the blatantly disrespectful things people have been pulling so far. It almost seems like people are going out of their way to be extra with their random bigotry — talking about how they once sought to commit race-related crimes, selling apparel with offensive characters printed all over it, refusing to apologize for once wearing blackface… damn. But in the midst of that, a pink beacon of hope. Ridesharing app Lyft is honoring black men and women who have contributed to this country’s history by offering free rides up to $10 to black-owned businesses and black cultural sites such as museums and memorials.

Though the offer is only available in select cities, there are quite a few cities participating, and it’s a huge step in the right direction for a company that claims to support inclusion, diversity, and “more connected communities.” The company is also celebrating its one-year anniversary partnering with Black Girls Code, an organization that aims to increase representation of African-American women in technology through providing girls with coding skills needed to thrive in the digital space. They have raised $350,000 to date, and continue to raise money through their Round Up and Donate program.

This is a very dope way to celebrate Black History Month. Hopefully, more brands will recognize its importance and join in on the celebration.

Here are the cities features, their Lyft free ride codes, and the destinations being offered:

Atlanta, GA – BHMATL19

Atlanta History Center

Atlanta University Center Historic District

APEX Museum

Center for Civil and Human Rights

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park

Austin, TX – BHMATX19

George Washington Carver Museum

Texas Music Museum

W.H. Passon Historical Society

Baltimore, MD – BHMBWI19

Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park

National Great Blacks In Wax Museum

Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Birmingham, AL – BHMBHM19

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Boston, MA – BHMBOS19

Museum of African American History – Boston Campus

Charleston, SC – BHMCHS19

International African American Museum

Charlotte, NC – BHMCLT19

Harvey B. Gantt Center

International Civil Rights Center and Museum

Levine Museum of the New South

Chicago, IL – BHMCHI19

A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum

Black Ensemble Theater

DuSable Museum of African American History

Gallery Guichard

Cincinnati, OH – BHMCVG19

Harriet Beecher Stowe House

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Columbus, OH – BHMCMH19

King Arts Complex

Ohio History Center

Columbia, SC – BHMCAE19

African-American History Monument

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX – BHMDFW19

African American Museum of Dallas

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc.

Denver, CO – BHMDEN19

Black American West Museum & Heritage Center

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

Stiles African American Heritage Center

Greenville, SC – BHMGSP19

Greenville Cultural Exchange

Jersey City, NJ – BHMNJ19

Afro-American Historical and Cultural Society Museum

The Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County

Kansas City, MO – BHMMCI19

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Long Island, NY – BHMLI19

African American Museum of Nassau County

Los Angeles, CA – BHMLA19

African American Firefighter Museum

California African American Museum

Museum of African American Art (MAAA)

The Mayne A. Clayton Library & Museum (MCLM)

The William Grant Still Arts Center (WGSAC)

Memphis, TN – BHMMEM19

National Civil Rights Museum

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN – BHMMSP19

Frank Boyd Park

Hallie Q. Brown Community Center

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery

Minnesota History Museum

Nashville, TN – BHMBNA19

Tennessee State Museum

Fort Negley Visitors Center

New Orleans, LA – BHMMSY19

Ashé Cultural Arts Center

New Orleans African American Museum

The McKenna Museum of African-American Art

New York, NY – BHMNYC19

African Burial Ground National Monument

Louis Armstrong House Museum

MoCADA

Studio Museum in Harlem

The Apollo Theater

Oakland, CA – BHMOAK19

African American Museum and Library at Oakland

Oakland Museum of California

Ottawa, ON, Canada – BHMOTT19

Bank of Canada Museum

Philadelphia, PA – BHMPHI19

African American Museum in Philadelphia

Johnson House Historic Site

National Marian Anderson Museum

President’s House

Tides of Freedom: African Presence on the Delaware River

Phoenix, AZ – BHMPHX19

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center

Pittsburgh, PA – BHM19PIT

August Wilson Cultural Center

Heinz History Center

Portland, OR – BHMPDX19

Cascade Festival of African Films

Experience Oregon at the Oregon Historical Society

Hidden History of Albina: Portland’s Black History Walking Tour

St. Johns, Kenton, Albina, North Portland, Capitol Hill, Hollywood, Midland, Belmont and Troutdale Libraries

Richmond, VA – BHMRIC19

Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia

Maggie L Walker National Historic Site

Virginia Museum of History and Culture

San Francisco – BHMSFO19

Martin Luther King Memorial

Museum of the African Diaspora

Seattle, WA – BHMSEA19

Jimi Hendrix Park

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute

Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Memorial Park

Northwest African American Museum

St. Louis, MO – BHMSTL19

Griot Museum of Black History and Culture

EyeSeeMe Bookstore

Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing

National Blues Museum

Old Courthouse

Toronto, ON, Canada – BHMTO19

Art Gallery of Ontario

Harbourfront Centre

Mackenzie House

Washington, DC – BHMDCA19