It’s been a helluva Black History Month with all the blatantly disrespectful things people have been pulling so far. It almost seems like people are going out of their way to be extra with their random bigotry — talking about how they once sought to commit race-related crimes, selling apparel with offensive characters printed all over it, refusing to apologize for once wearing blackface… damn. But in the midst of that, a pink beacon of hope. Ridesharing app Lyft is honoring black men and women who have contributed to this country’s history by offering free rides up to $10 to black-owned businesses and black cultural sites such as museums and memorials.
Though the offer is only available in select cities, there are quite a few cities participating, and it’s a huge step in the right direction for a company that claims to support inclusion, diversity, and “more connected communities.” The company is also celebrating its one-year anniversary partnering with Black Girls Code, an organization that aims to increase representation of African-American women in technology through providing girls with coding skills needed to thrive in the digital space. They have raised $350,000 to date, and continue to raise money through their Round Up and Donate program.
This is a very dope way to celebrate Black History Month. Hopefully, more brands will recognize its importance and join in on the celebration.
Here are the cities features, their Lyft free ride codes, and the destinations being offered:
Atlanta, GA – BHMATL19
- Atlanta History Center
- Atlanta University Center Historic District
- APEX Museum
- Center for Civil and Human Rights
- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park
Austin, TX – BHMATX19
- George Washington Carver Museum
- Texas Music Museum
- W.H. Passon Historical Society
Baltimore, MD – BHMBWI19
- Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park
- National Great Blacks In Wax Museum
- Reginald F. Lewis Museum
Birmingham, AL – BHMBHM19
- Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
Boston, MA – BHMBOS19
- Museum of African American History – Boston Campus
Charleston, SC – BHMCHS19
- International African American Museum
Charlotte, NC – BHMCLT19
- Harvey B. Gantt Center
- International Civil Rights Center and Museum
- Levine Museum of the New South
Chicago, IL – BHMCHI19
- A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum
- Black Ensemble Theater
- DuSable Museum of African American History
- Gallery Guichard
Cincinnati, OH – BHMCVG19
- Harriet Beecher Stowe House
- National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Columbus, OH – BHMCMH19
- King Arts Complex
- Ohio History Center
Columbia, SC – BHMCAE19
- African-American History Monument
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX – BHMDFW19
- African American Museum of Dallas
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
- The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc.
Denver, CO – BHMDEN19
- Black American West Museum & Heritage Center
- Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library
- Stiles African American Heritage Center
Greenville, SC – BHMGSP19
- Greenville Cultural Exchange
Jersey City, NJ – BHMNJ19
- Afro-American Historical and Cultural Society Museum
- The Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County
Kansas City, MO – BHMMCI19
- Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
Long Island, NY – BHMLI19
- African American Museum of Nassau County
Los Angeles, CA – BHMLA19
- African American Firefighter Museum
- California African American Museum
- Museum of African American Art (MAAA)
- The Mayne A. Clayton Library & Museum (MCLM)
- The William Grant Still Arts Center (WGSAC)
Memphis, TN – BHMMEM19
- National Civil Rights Museum
- Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN – BHMMSP19
- Frank Boyd Park
- Hallie Q. Brown Community Center
- Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery
- Minnesota History Museum
Nashville, TN – BHMBNA19
- Tennessee State Museum
- Fort Negley Visitors Center
New Orleans, LA – BHMMSY19
- Ashé Cultural Arts Center
- New Orleans African American Museum
- The McKenna Museum of African-American Art
New York, NY – BHMNYC19
- African Burial Ground National Monument
- Louis Armstrong House Museum
- MoCADA
- Studio Museum in Harlem
- The Apollo Theater
Oakland, CA – BHMOAK19
- African American Museum and Library at Oakland
- Oakland Museum of California
Ottawa, ON, Canada – BHMOTT19
- Bank of Canada Museum
Philadelphia, PA – BHMPHI19
- African American Museum in Philadelphia
- Johnson House Historic Site
- National Marian Anderson Museum
- President’s House
- Tides of Freedom: African Presence on the Delaware River
Phoenix, AZ – BHMPHX19
- George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Pittsburgh, PA – BHM19PIT
- August Wilson Cultural Center
- Heinz History Center
Portland, OR – BHMPDX19
- Cascade Festival of African Films
- Experience Oregon at the Oregon Historical Society
- Hidden History of Albina: Portland’s Black History Walking Tour
- St. Johns, Kenton, Albina, North Portland, Capitol Hill, Hollywood, Midland, Belmont and Troutdale Libraries
Richmond, VA – BHMRIC19
- Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia
- Maggie L Walker National Historic Site
- Virginia Museum of History and Culture
San Francisco – BHMSFO19
- Martin Luther King Memorial
- Museum of the African Diaspora
Seattle, WA – BHMSEA19
- Jimi Hendrix Park
- Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
- Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Memorial Park
- Northwest African American Museum
St. Louis, MO – BHMSTL19
- Griot Museum of Black History and Culture
- EyeSeeMe Bookstore
- Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing
- National Blues Museum
- Old Courthouse
Toronto, ON, Canada – BHMTO19
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Harbourfront Centre
- Mackenzie House
Washington, DC – BHMDCA19
- Alexandria Black History Museum
- Anacostia Community Museum
- National Museum of African American History and Culture
- National Museum of African Art
