Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's Story Slips Again, And The Twitter Jokes Just Keep Coming

02.10.19

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has been lying low for this past week, “using tunnels to shuttle between the mansion and the nearby building where he has an office,” according to the Washington Post. He also granted the Washington Post his first interview since photos from his 1984 medical school yearbook seemed to show Northam in blackface. At first he admitted to photo was him. Then he moonwalked that back in a press conference in which he said the photo wasn’t him, but he did don blackface as part of a Michael Jackson costume to moonwalk during a San Antonio dance contest in 1984. Is that supposed to be better? Were people our parents’ age just doing blackface on the regular? SNL seems to think so.

On Saturday, Northam told the Washington Post he “overreacted” when he put out his initial statement taking blame for the yearbook photo. And that’s when his interview goes ass over teakettle into whoopsidoodle territory:

“The things that I did back in medical school and — and — in San Antonio were insensitive and I have learned since that they were very offensive,” Northam said. “We learn from our mistakes and I’m a stronger person.”

Asked later what Northam meant by referring to things he did “back in medical school,” spokeswoman Ofirah Yheskel said he misspoke and just meant San Antonio, where he did his residency.

