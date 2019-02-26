My Kinda Town: Comedian Tone Bell Introduces Us To His New Orleans

02.26.19 28 mins ago

Showtime/Uproxx

Welcome to My Kinda Town, a new series in which we ask our favorite comedians to highlight the cities they love most. For them, it’s a chance to shout out the joints they were hyped on before they hit big. For you, it’s a chance to uncover new bars, tucked-away restaurants, iconic experiences, and dope places to hang — straight from the mouths of the world’s funniest people. We hope it’ll prove a fun, often funny, sometimes weird ride.

This week we’ve got Tone Bell on deck — fresh off his just-released Showtime special Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This and currently starring opposite Nina Dobrev in the CBS comedy Fam — to give us an inside look into New Orleans, Louisiana. The man has plenty of thoughts on the Big Easy, from his cracks about rogue Mardi-Gras medallions to how Bourbon Street sparks fear in the hearts of white-kick-sporting sneakerheads everywhere. He also gave us a handy recommendation for a great public napping place when you’ve found yourself exhausted after a wild night of dive-bar hopping.

Check out Tone Bell’s guide to New Orleans, then take a look at the trailer for Can’t Cancel This, currently streaming on Showtime. Tone is definitely a comic we’re going to be hearing a lot more about in the years to come.

Best Thursday night drinking in New Orleans?

The Old Absinthe House

You need to like take those carbs in and then drink a lot of water and get ready for this dive bar situation that’s about to happen, especially in New Orleans. You start early enough. It’s going to be three-for-one. That’s a crazy happy hour. That’s all up and down Bourbon Street. Usually, that deal is at 20 bars starting at 11:00 a.m!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy#Drinks#Travel#Food
TAGScomedyDRINKSFOODMy Kinda Townnew orleansTone BellTRAVEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP