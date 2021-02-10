Let me tell you a story about two sisters raised worlds apart, quite literally on opposite sides of the map. Despite the mileage between them, they grew up in similar surroundings and became women of similar tastes with similar dreams. And when they finally met — after plenty of girl’s nights and quality time spent together — they set forth on a joint journey to establish themselves in the wine industry. It sounds a lot like the vino version of The Parent Trap, doesn’t it? Well, there’s no double-Lohan in this plot. This is the very real story of two real women who make real wine that’s really delicious. I’m talking about Robin and Andrea McBride of McBride Sisters Collection. Robin McBride was raised in Monterey, California, while her kid sister Andrea McBride grew up in Blenheim, located in the Marlborough region of New Zealand. They were unaware of one another’s existence and didn’t meet until they were 25 and 16, respectively. But when Andrea McBride moved stateside to attend the University of Southern California, the duo quickly fostered a bond rooted in a similar personality trait: a sincere appreciation for the places they were raised — coastal enclaves where the grapevines are vast and respect for the land runs deep. “We both grew up with this background of vineyards and winemaking families and wineries nearby,” Robin McBride says. “We were both learning more on our own as adults, getting our wine chops together and starting our wine journey. At a certain point, we started to realize that this was part of our story—this was who we were.” That love of terroir led to the McBride Sisters Collection, a range of affordable, high-quality, sustainable wines produced by the sisters and their team on their properties in both California and Marlborough. Wines that, above all things, are meant to be shared. “We like to say our wines pair best with great times and great people,” Robin McBride says. To help you get acquainted with the McBride sisters and the wines they produce, we rounded up eight of their most popular bottles. These wines are easily accessible in retail shops across the U.S., and you can find them online in the linked price points below.

McBride Sisters Collection Central Coast California Chardonnay ABV: 13%

Average Price: $17 The Wine: Made with 100 percent chardonnay, this pale golden wine is not the buttery, toasted vanilla stuff that’s usually associated with the grape. This is a youthful sipper. It’s extremely aromatic and beautifully expressive—a quality of every single one of the wines under the McBride Sisters Collection umbrella. And it’s completely driven by fruit, likely a nod to its fermentation process, during which the wine spends 85 percent of the time soaking in stainless steel barrels. Tasting Notes: The aromas of pineapple and honey permeating from a bottle of this wine will instantly transport you to a tropical oasis. But the character and complexity of this chardonnay zaps you right back into reality. It’s lightweight for chardonnay but it commands attention. On the palate, the wine is soft and creamy with the slightest hint of oak that balances out all the ripe pear, apple, and lemon flavors. Bottom Line: Drink this wine with a five-piece crispy chicken dinner from Popeyes, a portobello mushroom burger, or something light that’s hot off the grill. Heck, drink this chardonnay with a pound of pasta drenched in parmesan and sprinkled with black pepper. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself drinking more than you’re eating, though. McBridge Sisters Collection Marlborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 13%

Average Price: $17 The Wine: Being raised in areas where environmental practices are based on protecting and preserving the land, it was important for Robin and Andrea McBride to focus on sustainability when they set out to make their own wine. “When you have a product that based in agriculture, taking care of the land and the environment is paramount. You can’t destroy the place where you are creating the process. All of it makes for better wine,” Robin McBride says.

That seems inherently true for the sisters’ sauvignon blanc. You can almost taste the sparkling sunshine, glistening coastlines, and rolling hills of Marlborough. Tasting Notes: This wine smells like a fruit bath at an exotic luxury spa. The fragrances of peach and mango are delightfully soothing to the senses against aromas of Green and Yellow Delicious and Fuji apples. The palate beams with notes of key lime pie (without the caloric guilt), while the body of this wine has an interesting oily mouthfeel that is balanced out with refreshing acidity and mineral undertones in the finish. Bottom Line: This sauvignon blanc may be the closest you actually get to experience the bliss and beauty of New Zealand. Drink it when you need an escape.

McBride Sisters Collection Hawke’s Bay New Zealand Sparkling Brut Rosé ABV: 13.5%

Average Price: $23 The Wine: This pretty bubbly is a blend of pinot noir, chardonnay, and malbec grown in vineyards located in one of New Zealand’s most prestigious fine wine regions: Hawke’s Bay. Although you can’t tell from its reasonable price point, this exceptional sparkling rosé is quite the award winner. It’s nabbed a platinum medal at the Monterey International Wine Competition and a gold medal at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Competition. Tasting Notes: The nose is greeted with fragrances of strawberries and cream and a delicate bouquet of roses. The sip leans into the red fruit with notes of tart raspberries, ripe strawberries, cranberries, and a splash of peach. The shiny little bubbles dissolve into an almost creamy texture on the palate, which cleans up well with a dry finish speckled with just a little bit of spice. Bottom Line: Drink this wine when you want a standout bubbly that won’t break the bank. Black Girl Magic California Riesling ABV: 13.5%

Average Price: $20 The Wine: As two of the few Black winemakers in the world, the McBride sisters launched their products with an agenda to change the industry for the better and interact with people of all walks of life who were interested in wine. They got an opportunity to do just that when they were asked to showcase their wines at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Initially, the McBride sisters created the Black Girl Magic label as a way to celebrate the city’s first Black woman mayor — but when the wine kept selling out, they knew they were on to something much bigger.

Of course, you don’t have to be a Black woman to enjoy the splendor of wines like this Californian riesling. Wines under the Black Girl Magic label are for “anybody who identifies with the spirit of beauty, power and resilience,” Robin McBride notes. Tasting Notes: This wine smells like jasmine petals and honeysuckle blooms. The palate shines with bright citrusy notes of juicy nectarine, pineapple, and guava. There’s a little bit of residual sugar in this medium-light wine that gives it a dash of sweetness, but that’s all balanced out with acidity that’s not too pulling and results in an elegant, mouthwatering finish. Bottom Line: You’ll want to drink this wine ice cold with a couple dozen oysters.

Black Girl Magic California Red Blend ABV: 13.5%

Average Price: $25 The Wine: This garnet-colored wine is comprised of Merlot and Cabernet grapes. It’s another award winner, having scored a gold medal at the San Diego Wine & Spirits Challenge. Tasting Notes: This wine is like a blackberry cobbler, without all the messy aftermath of baking a pie. The nose is loaded with smells of dark fruits like blackberry, blueberries, and Java plum, plus a little bit of tobacco. Those notes show up front and center on the palate too. But then there are these seductive hints of mocha, toffee, and cherry that develop throughout the sip. This wine is full-bodied with a memorable peppery finish. Bottom Line: This is a red wine that’s super versatile. It will pair with just about anything from steak to grilled chicken and even hearty vegetarian dishes. Black Girl Magic Merlot ABV: 13.5%

Average Price: $25 The Wine: Here’s a wine made of 100 percent merlot grown in California that will give your red meats and winter stews some sophistication. This garnet red wine is luscious and juicy with aging potential that will make it worthwhile today or years from now. Tasting Notes: Take a whiff of the black cherry cola, spiced cocoa, and plum spilling out of the glass with this wine. As the wine opens up, the palate is overcome with flavors of vanilla bean, cherry, fig, and chocolate that get a lift from chewy tannins — the naturally occurring polyphenol found in fruit seeds and skins that informs a wine’s astringency. The finish is opulent and lingering. Bottom Line: This is a wine for the dinner table. It will pair nicely with steaks and lamb chops, mash potatoes swimming in gravy, and winter vegetables.