Fast food needs innovation to survive. And we’re not talking about automated drive-thrus or flex-pricing, that stuff is, well… dumb. We’re talking about new food. Your Taco Bell Chicken Cantina menus, seasonal fish sandwiches, the KFC Chizza!

Okay, maybe not that last one. But we love to see a big brand take a chance because sometimes a new menu item just knocks it out of the park and reinvigorates a whole menu.

I’m giving the whole nut of the article away here, but that’s how I feel about McDonald’s new Spicy Chicken McNuggets. This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has launched a spicy nugget, the dish first hit the McDonald’s menu in 2020 and has made sporadic appearances since then, always for a very limited time. But this is the best iteration I’ve ever tasted.

Unfortunately, the spicy nuggets will once again only be available for an unspecified limited amount of time, so if you want to try ‘em, move fast. Here is why you need to pick up an order.