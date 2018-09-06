This Young Fashion Designer Is Turning Every Loss Into A Win

Currently designing custom clothing for Jay Z, Davidson Petit-Frère has officially made it in the world of fashion, but that doesn’t mean he’s slowing down any time soon. Petit-Frère didn’t have a free ride to the top and he has struggled through a life of hard knocks, five-floor walk-ups, and plenty of rejection’. But the talented designer persevered through the hardships and pushed forward. He knew his eye, aesthetic, and artistry with the cloth was second to none.

“My challenges are to be better than I was the day before,” he says. And it was through that constant push that Petit-Frère found success. Now, he’s clothing the biggest names — from Chadwick Boseman to Steph Curry to Michael B. Jordan.

In this installment of For The Restless, brought to you by The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey, we experience a day through the eyes of Davidson Petit-Frère as he hustles to make lines, textiles, and cuts all come together to create some of the most eye-catching men’s fashion out there today.

TAGSFor The RestlessHip HopstyleThe Sexton Single Malt WHiskeyYoung creatives

