Let’s be honest, shopping for someone new is tough. You don’t know as much about them — their passions, peccadilloes, and pet peeves. Then there’s the matter of price. You don’t want to be too thirsty but also don’t want to seem cheap. Accessories work; gift cards definitely don’t. …Shit, now I’m questioning the presents I bought for my new guy. BRB, I need to check some return policies. Anyway, I’ve been doing my fair share of research to find affordable gifts that any man would actually use. If you’re in need of some affordable holiday gift ideas, check out my guide below — the best gifts under $75 for the new man in your life.

Patagonia Black Hole Cube Price: $49 Company Line: A mini gear closet that organizes your essentials no matter where you’re headed, the large Patagonia Black Hole Cube 10L corrals gear so you can find what you need inside a stuffed duffel or pack. Why It’s a Great Gift: This sturdy pouch is perfect for men who travel often, whether that’s for work or pleasure. It fits conveniently into a duffle bag or suitcase, and the simple zip-opening design provides easy access to anything they need in a pinch. The main compartment is divided equally with zippered mesh pockets, so they’ll be able to organize their loose items without any added hassle. Bottom Line: If your dude can’t seem to find his sh*t without dumping all of the possessions in his luggage on the floor, he needs this. It’s as simple as that. Plus disorganized people never buy themselves organizational tools. Buy Here Booze-Infused Jerkygram Price: $49.99 Company Line: Beef jerky and alcohol are the twin pillars of human sustenance, which is why our underground survival bunker is lined floor to ceiling with the two…exclusively. But during our most recent nuclear explosion-proof test, shockwaves thrashed through the bunker walls, flipping beer barrels and overturning supply shelves like a mild Gary Busey outburst.

The result was a bunker full of beer-soaked beef jerky that, once we removed the wooden splinters, was absolutely delicious. Why It’s a Great Gift: This quirky gift combines stereotypical male passion points — beer! booze! meat! — into the ultimate protein-packed, booze-infused snack. This gift pack includes dark ale jerky, wild boar honey, bourbon jerky, whiskey sausage sticks, and Oregon cabernet jerky. That’s a whole lot of flavor conveniently packaged for on-the-go snacking. Bottom Line: Whether he’s an avid foodie or he can’t get enough craft beer, this Booze-Infused Jerkygram will win over his heart and stomach. Buy Here

Courant Airpods Pro Leather Case Price: $22 Company Line: Designed to match our core line of wireless charging products, our Italian leather AirPods Pro cases give you the opportunity to both protect and aesthetically upgrade your AirPods. Featuring optional monogramming, we suggest mixing and matching with your favorite charger from our CATCH line. Why It’s a Great Gift: Who knew an AirPods case could be so chic? Whether he’s packing up his earphones for the gym or work, this simple yet unexpected gift will add a subtle flair to his tech accessories and style. Plus, you can add a thoughtful touch by personalizing the case with an additional monogram. Bottom Line: Every time he breaks out his AirPods to listen to his favorite songs, he’ll think of you. It’s a win-win. Buy Here Timex® Men’s Easy Reader Leather Watch Price: $57.99 Company Line: This men’s Timex Easy Reader leather watch is a classic choice. DISPLAY Dial Color: cream

Illumination: Indiglo EL backlight

Face cover material: mineral crystal CASE Material: gold-tone brass with stainless steel back

Diameter: 38 mm BAND Material: brown leather

Clasp: buckle

Circumference: adjusts from 150 mm to 205 mm

Width: 20 mm Why It’s a Great Gift: Watches are great gifts because they provide dual functionality. They tell you the time so you’re on track to make every meeting, but they’re also a sexy style accessory. This Timex option is a solid choice for a new fling because it’s sleek without being too flashy or extravagant. Bottom Line: Now you can give him the time of day in more ways than one. Buy Here

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Price: $57.99 Company Line: Enjoy your favorite golden-crisp fried foods you thought were off-limits. The Power AirFryer XL’s Rapid Air Technology surrounds your food with a whirlwind of turbo cyclonic air instead of butter, oil, or lard. You get the same golden-fried taste and texture you love. With little to no oil, no trans fats, and no greasy mess from a deep fryer! Any of your favorite fried foods can be made with fewer calories and less fat. You can even air fry vegetables to a perfect, tender-crisp, roast whole heads of garlic, or bake homemade doughnuts. Why It’s a Great Gift: Air Fryers became the internet’s biggest cooking craze for a reason. You get all the crispy goodness with only a fraction of the fats that come with eating fried food. This is an especially great gift for the guy who’s setting health and fitness-oriented New Year’s resolutions. Bottom Line: Now he’ll have every excuse to make you a home-cooked dinner for two, which calls for an intimate (and delicious) date night in. Buy Here Origins Essential Men’s Skincare Regimen Set Price: $37 The Company Line: The gift of great skin for the guy on your list. These easy skincare essentials will help transform his skin from dry and tight to hydrated and comfortable. Why It’s a Great Gift: A lot of men don’t know where to start when it comes to curating an effective skincare regimen. That’s why this gift set is a handy tool for any man who wants to take his skin health up a notch. The set includes a face wash, an active charcoal mask, a mega-mushroom soothing treatment lotion, oil-free energy-boosting gel moisturizer, and a travel bag to keep it all in one convenient place. Bottom Line: The last time I asked a man for face wash, he handed me a bar of soap. Um, no? This kit makes skincare for men simple and accessible. Buy Here

Bed Bath & Beyond Just For Him Personalized Luxury Fleece Robe Price: $60.99 The Company Line: The Just For Him Personalized Luxury Fleece Robe is super soft to touch and is always a favorite. The robe will be embroidered with any name, monogram, or initial in your choice of thread color and font option. Why It’s a Great Gift: Men, women, and everyone in between love to cozy up in a soft bathrobe — or it’s at least safe to say that nobody hates it. This oversized fleece option is the definition of “slipping into something more comfortable.” Not to mention, the custom monogram makes it a worthy gift for your new boo. Bottom Line: Personalizations add an extra special sentiment to basically any gift, but adding it to something he can use every day makes it even better. Buy Here Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K With Alexa Voice Remote Price: $49.99 The Company Line: With more power, a lightning-fast processor, support for 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, and a new antenna design, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Launch and control all your favorite movies and TV shows with the next-gen Alexa Voice Remote. New power, volume, and mute buttons let you control your TV, soundbar, and receiver. Why It’s a Great Gift: With an Amazon Fire Stick, you don’t even need to push a single button to activate your TV. If your new man is someone who spends his free time catching up on the latest hit movies and series featured on a multitude of streaming services, he’ll be stoked when he opens this gift. Bottom Line: For the binge-watchers and the movie fanatics, you can’t go wrong with this nifty steaming remote. Buy Here