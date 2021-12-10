Adventurous people want adventurous stuff — there are no two ways about it. Plus, living a bold, big, brave life can get expensive. Sometimes exorbitantly so. Meaning that gifts that help ignite and foster outdoor and adventure-driven passions are always welcome. But what will light the stoke of the adventurer in your life? That depends. Are they the sort to e-bike bike cross country or would they appreciate a tracker for off-the-grid expeditions? New boots for scrambling along trails or cozy sweats for when the hike ends? We’ve shared some of our favorite ideas for gifts for travelers and adventurers — across all price points — below. But ultimately, it comes down to knowing the person you’re buying for and tapping into the type of thrill that makes them feel most alive. But a word to the wise: Don’t settle for a gift card. vagabonds, outdoorsy types, and bold explorers like tangible things that they can actually touch. — Steve Bramucci, Editorial Director, Uproxx Life

EDITOR’S PICKS: RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bike — Steve Bramucci Price: $1,899 The Company Line: It’s the strongest and most versatile version of the RadWagon yet, featuring smaller, innovative new tires developed by our in-house team of expert engineers to achieve a lower center of gravity. Its patent-pending new frame design ensures multiple points of adjustability, including a telescopic seat post and easily maneuverable handlebars. Why It’s a Great Gift: This is my favorite new (to me) product of the year. I literally ride mine every day. To the beach, to work, to the farmer’s market — I’m on this thing a lot.

Made with a 750-watt geared hub motor, this RadWagon electric bike is perfect for adventurers who like to get places on two wheels — with and without motor-driven help. It takes some (or all, depending on how you want to use the throttle) of the legwork out of transportation. It’s also just a downright blast to ride. I think my favorite aspect of the RadWagon is how adaptable it is. It’s an e-bike that can be heavily modified. Is your giftee planning a trip across the country? Extra batteries, cargo pouches, and baskets make that incredibly feasible (I’m doing my next book tour this way). Are you buying for someone with kids? I have both my kids on mine most days of the week — one in a cushioned seat and the other in a baby seat — both hanging out under a surrey top to protect us from rain. Bottom Line: The flexibility of the bike is what makes it such a special gift. It’s ideal for multiple types of adventures and opens the door to all sorts of bold ideas. — Steve Bramucci Buy Here

Air Company Air Eau De Parfum — Steve Bramucci Price: $220 The Company Line: Air Eau de Parfum is the world’s first fragrance made from air. Inspired by the earth’s most abundant and vital elements of air, water, and sun, it’s a genderless and limited-release fragrance. Why It’s a Great Gift: Most adventurers are all for embracing nature and the outdoors. This fragrance, which is made with innovative and patented technology, uses the elements of the earth to create an elevated, high-end gift for someone special. The fresh, citrusy scent is exactly what an adventurer needs to freshen up after a long day of exploring. Bottom Line: Even if all the “air” talk is marketing-speak, I really like how this smells. — Steve Bramucci Pre-order Here Ray-Ban Aviator Classic From The Sunglass Hut — Steve Bramucci The Company Line: Born out of necessity in 1937, Ray-Ban has been at the leading edge of developing high-quality sunglasses to protect pilots from the sun’s harsh rays. Since then, Ray-Ban has been the eyewear of choice for visionaries and cultural creators everywhere to express their fearless and most authentic selves. Why It’s a Great Gift: Fearless, authentic, and badass are a few of the key qualities that describe most adventurers. They need an equally cool style to match their carefree vibe. These classic Ray-Bans are a foolproof gift choice for pretty much everyone you know, especially those who spend most of their free time outside in the sun.

As for why I get them from Sunglass Hut — if you get them online you can’t get them fitted to you face. I like that perk a lot and often go in to get mine re-fitted or have the nose pieces replaced for free. Bottom Line: These are classic. They’ll make your giftee feel like their most-adventurous self. — Steve Bramucci Buy Here

Invoxia GPS Tracker Price: $129 The Company Line: Invoxia aims at making the world a safer place by helping people easily protect their valuables against theft and loss. To do so, we provide a solution that can avoid the anxiety you may experience in the event of theft, on the entire American territory. Why It’s a Great Gift: If there’s one thing an adventurer needs, it’s something to help them keep track of their travel essentials and gear. This stand-alone GPS system is made to protect checked bags and belongings, so your giftee won’t need to worry about misplacing their personal items on their expeditions. This is also a great safety tool for finding their way back after a long hike or sightseeing. Leaving the Invoxia GPS Tracker in the car makes it easy to find their way back, taking the risk of getting lost out of the equation.

Bottom Line: “This is incredibly handy!” if that sounds like the sort of response to a gift that you want, well… here you go! — Chloe Caldwell Buy Here The Adventure Challenge Solo Camera Set Price: $184.99 The Company Line: The Adventure Challenge Solo Edition is designed for nights to yourself. To make the ordinary become amazing. Turn any regular weeknight (or heck, entire weekend) into an extraordinary memory. Why It’s a Great Gift: If you want to show the adventurer in your life how well you really know them, gift them The Adventure Challenge Camera Set. It will keep their adventures going whether they’re on the road or in between trips at home. The booklet is filled with scratch-off tasks designed to encourage adventure in any situation or setting, while the camera helps bookmark every memory made throughout the process. The Adventure Challenge also offers a “Couples” or “Family” set, so you can join in on all of the fun and make memories together. Bottom Line: I’m going to say it loud for the people in the back: PHOTO RELATED GIFTS ARE ALWAYS HITS! — Chloe Caldwell Buy Here.

Room Service Unisex Jogger Price: $48 The Company Line: We are a globe-trotting, creative-minded bunch with an appreciation for attainable fashion. We are pajama fanatics, obsessed with pampering oneself in all things soft, comfy, and cozy. We are a sustainably produced brand that cares deeply for our planet. Why It’s a Great Gift: There’s nothing better than slipping into comfy sweatpants at the end of a long day of zip-lining through the jungle or swimming with sharks at a barrier reef. Every adventurer will appreciate the cozy sentiment. The elastic waistband, relaxed fit, and rainbow trim on these unisex joggers make them comfortable enough to sleep in yet stylish enough to sport through the airport without looking like they just woke up (even if they actually rolled out of bed wearing these). Bottom Line: It’s always nice to have something cozy, especially after a big day of adventure. — Chloe Caldwell Buy Here Spice of Life Buddy Beat Light With Call Answering Price: $58 The Company Line: When it’s dark outside, evening activities can be dangerous, especially if you can’t be seen or do not have enough light around you. Buddy Beat Light is the best product to have around…around your neck that is! It’s a wearable piece that lights up the space around you while the magnet closure keeps the piece securely closed around your neck. Why It’s a Great Gift: The Buddy Beat Light is something that adventurers will be able to utilize regularly throughout their many exciting excursions. It provides an added layer of safety for those all-night backpacking trips and starlit outings, and it keeps them visible to any oncoming cars. The Bluetooth speaker feature is the best part. They’ll be able to listen to music, podcasts, and take incoming calls while trekking along on their nighttime travels. Bottom Line: Nighttime adventures are ambitious and require commitment. Helping people commit to and gear up for those sorts of excursions is always going to be appreciated. — Chloe Caldwell Buy Here

Better Conditions CBD Sports Cream Price: $44.95 The Company Line: Our CBD Sports Cream is made to support everyday muscle health and relief. Whether you need relief before, during, or after a workout, or you’re just experiencing overall muscle soreness or tiredness due to an injury or health condition. Why It’s a Great Gift: Adventurers are the type of people who like to think they’re invincible. But let’s face it, the constant rock climbing, cliff jumping, and casually flying out the back of airplanes can take a toll on someone’s body. This CBD sports cream will help them naturally soothe their sore muscles after every physically taxing activity. It’s the ultimate post-adventure recovery formula. Buy Here Uncommon Goods Adventure Essentials Survival Kit Price: $135 The Company Line: This kit contains the safety supplies you need for short-term excursions, cleverly stashed in a military-grade aluminum LED flashlight. The impeccably crafted items — including a compass, a wire saw, reflective trail markers, and, yes, waterproof matches — are packed in small canisters that fit perfectly into the flashlight tube. Why It’s a Great Gift: This survival kit literally packs everything an adventure needs into one compact space, which also happens to double as a flashlight. I mean, come on! This gift is where functionality meets f*cking cool. It’s especially useful for outdoor adventures who spend weekends venturing out into the woods or the mountains. Buy Here

Pendleton Roll-Up Blanket Price: $149 The Company Line: Ready for adventure, this wipe-clean, nylon-backed blanket has a functional roll-up design and convenient carrying handle. Plaids are woven in our American mills. Why It’s a Great Gift: True adventurers would choose to stay in a tent with a cozy blanket over a swanky hotel room any day (well, most days). Pendleton’s roll-up blanket offers a convenient design with a handle that’ll make carrying it on every excursion a breeze. Whether it’s a day trip to the beach or an overnight camping getaway, this blanket is something your favorite travel-obsessed friend will use and love. Buy Here Summer Fridays Jetlag Mask Price: $48 The Company Line: Busy lives can leave skin stressed, tired and thirsty. Used as a nightly mask, daytime moisturizer, or in-flight skin saver, our enhanced, fragrance-free formula helps nourish, hydrate and calm with niacinamide, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants—leaving skin looking renewed, radiant, and ready for anything. Why It’s a Great Gift: Saltwater, wind chill, sunburns — just a few of the things that can wreak serious havoc on someone’s skin. Therefore, this travel-specific mask is the perfect post-adventure cure for burnt, dry, and irritated skin. So even if they leave their adventures feeling exhausted, tired, and dehydrated (which they probably will), their skin certainly won’t look like it! Buy Here

WACACO Nanopresso Portable Espresso Machine Price: $64.95 The Company Line: Enjoy a fresh cup of espresso wherever you roam with this portable, handheld machine. Nanopresso’s patented pumping system reaches up to 18 bars of pressure during extraction to produce a truly exceptional shot. Lightweight and portable, it comes with a built-in cup and is easy to hold and pack, making it an ideal travel companion. Why It’s a Great Gift: I mean, does this need an explanation? A portable espresso machine will make those early wake-up calls so much easier. It provides the perfect morning pick-me-up an adventurer needs before heading out on a day chock-full of action-packed fun. Plus, it’s conveniently compact and easy to pack in a backpack. Basically, the Nanopresso is a must for all road trips and camping trips. Buy Here Béis Cooler Backpack Price: $78 The Company Line: The full interior is lined with insulation to keep your favorite beverages and snacks cool for hours. The lightweight canvas and padded shoulder straps let you load this one to its full capacity without breaking your back and the front zip pocket and two side pockets keep small items organized and ensure you never forget your bottle opener. Why It’s a Great Gift: What’s better than rewarding oneself for completing a long hike with a few brewskies and a snack? The answer is not much. This insulated cooler backpack keeps drinks and food cool even on the hottest of days. Plus, the comfortable backpack design makes carrying the essentials easy, no matter where their planned (and unplanned) adventures might take them. Buy Here

Raw Beauty Co. Beautiana© Daily Cleanser Price: $40 The Company Line: The mild foaming action is derived from sources like corn, coconut, and sugar beets and emulsified to a creamy consistency. Includes Chamomile, Aloe, Cucumber, and Japanese Green Tea extracts, each used to soothe, tighten and act as an anti-oxidant on the skin. These botanicals can assist in epidermal problems and inflammation, each with extensive historical data. Why It’s a Great Gift: Again, travel can do some serious damage to the skin. After a long day of exploring outside, nothing feels better than washing the dirt, sweat, and grime away. For avid adventurers, it’s always nice to have cleansing essentials on hand. This gentle formula works well for all skin types, which is especially useful for those with more sensitive, burnt, or irritated skin. Buy Here The Nokona Tote™ in Walnut Crunch™ Price: $375 The Company Line: Carry America’s pastime with you in style. Handcrafted with our proprietary ball glove leather, the modern simplicity of the Nokona Tote™ highlights the richness of Nokona’s leather. Features two interior pockets to hold your phone and other trinkets, and includes authentic ball glove lacing cross-stitching detail at the handles. Why It’s a Great Gift: First of all, you can personalize this tote with a monogram or name on the inside pocket, making it a more thoughtful and personal gift for the adventurer you love most. Thrill-seekers need gear and luggage that can keep up with their wildest adventures. Every Nokona tote is individually cut, stitched, and assembled, so you know that the high-quality craftsmanship and sturdy result are well worth the hefty price. Buy Here