When it comes to celebrity weed brands, Seth Rogen’s Houseplant sits comfortably at the top of the food chain. Rogen is to the celebrity cannabis space what Popeyes is to the fast-food chicken sandwich. In fact, it’s not even fair to lump in Seth Rogen with the other celebrity brands. Yes, like virtually all of those brands, Houseplant is a product of white labeling, but with Rogen’s expert curation, his eye for design, and the brand’s commitment to quality, Houseplant earns its place in the pantheon of great cannabis brands, celebrity-owned or otherwise. Now the company is tapping into a different segment of the market by offering pre-rolls of some of their best-selling strains. The Houseplant pre-rolls are now available at select retailers throughout California and come in sets of seven .5 gram joints rolled in organic ultra-thin rice paper offered in three different strains: Pancake Ice (sativa), Pink Moon (indica), and Ice Fog (hybrid). To see how the joints stack up to Houseplant’s signature flower, we sampled a tin of Pink Moon. This wasn’t my first experience with Houseplant, I’ve tried a number of the brand’s signature flower strains so I’ll be looking for ways these pre-rolls differ from the whole flower versions. Let’s smoke.

Houseplant Pink Moon Pre-Rolled Joints Price: $55 THC: 27.40% Before we get into this weed we have to talk about the packaging. I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with Houseplant’s flower tins. On one hand, I think what Seth has designed is truly bespoke — the tins are colorful, interesting, and once you’re familiar with the brand, comfortingly recognizable. They look like nothing else on the market. But… they also kind of suck. They’re hard to open, and do nothing to mask the smell once they’ve been pried open with two hands and some tools. House plant’s pre-roll joint packaging fixes all of these issues. Yes, the weed is still in a tin box, but the clamshell closure on this box is so tight that smell isn’t an issue, while still being easy to open. The packaging is also incredibly elegant, with minimal branding via a removable slip cover that reveals a monochrome embossed tin housing seven pre-rolled joints individually arranged on a cardboard rack. There are three joints on the top layer, and four joints underneath. Space wasn’t an issue, so we have to say it’s a little disappointing that Houseplant couldn’t throw in the eighth joint to make it an even number, but at .5 grams per joint, you’re looking at a collective total of 3.5 grams. Considering that’s the same amount as a Houseplant flower jar which retails at $60, not giving the eighth joint is fair, especially because you’re getting the same amount of weed for five dollars cheaper.