One of the most exciting things about there being a seemingly limitless number of beers on the market (9,000 plus breweries tend to do that) is the fact that there are so many underrated beers just waiting to be discovered (or given their due). From lagers to pale ales to stouts and everything in between, there’s a whole world of underrated and undervalued beers.

But the idea of something being underrated is… very complex. Especially when it comes to beer. You might have a favorite beer that you believe is highly underrated and doesn’t get the respect it deserves while another drinker might think its rated properly or (gasp) is even overrated. Also, just because a beer is popular, that doesn’t mean it can’t still be underrated. Even if it’s popular, it might be so great it deserves even more praise.

That being said, while the concept of a beer being underrated is slightly subjective, there’s a good chance if someone tells you that a beer is underrated, it’s at least worth a taste. So the conversation still intrigues us. Fal Allen, brew master at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Boonville, California points out how hard it is to dub something “underrated.”

“The most underrated beer of all time is a really hard one to call,” he says. “It has to be something delicious enough that some people continue to buy it and that the brewery still makes, but not an IPA — because I think most of those are overrated — or some other ubiquitous style.”

To find these underrated gems, we went to the source for help. We asked a handful of well-known craft beer experts and brewers to tell us about their picks for the most underrated beers today (some did, in fact, include IPAs). Keep scrolling to see all of their selections.

Long Trail Double Bag

Andrew Hueston, USBG bartender at El Vez in Philadelphia

ABV: 7.2%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Long Trail Brewing Double Bag, this is a malty double amber ale (hence the name) that’s sometimes hard to find. This beer practically drinks itself even at 7.2% ABV. It’s been available for decades, but still manages to fly under the radar.

Tasting Notes:

This rich, complex brew is filled with notes of caramel, roasted malts, and chocolate but still manages to be surprisingly easy to drink.

Progression Connect The Dots IPA

Suzanne Schalow, CEO of Craft Beer Cellar in Belmont, Massachusetts

ABV: 7%

Average Price: $16 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Progression Connect The Dots IPA is a gorgeous, underrated beer to look at. A light, bright yellow color, hazy, of course, and with a stark, pillowy, white head. Donned with the typical creamy malt character made possible by the malted wheat and oat additions.

Tasting Notes:

This one is bountiful with tropical fruits, especially pineapple and papaya in the aroma, backed by some tangerine and grapefruit citrus, before trailing into a whiff of distant pine. The flavors match the tropical and citrus aroma while the bitterness is low enough for those who ‘don’t like IPAs.’ She’s a true gem and most people have never heard of Progression Brewing or Northampton, Massachusetts.

Great Lakes Eliot Ness

Joe Straitiff, brewing manager at Half Acre Brewing in Chicago

ABV: 6.2%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Great Lakes Eliot Ness has been available for years, but still manages to be extremely underrated. The first beer brewed by one of the country’s craft pioneers, standing strong more than thirty years later. The label of ‘amber lager’ doesn’t seem to be used very often. Similar beers are often labeled as something regional, like ‘Vienna’ or ‘Boston,’ or sometimes just lager. Ness is indeed quite amber, though, and this sets it apart from the rest.

Tasting Notes:

Caramel malts drive the color and provide rich, hearty bread notes. The hops are very present, somewhat surprisingly so, and provide a noble-like crispness. All this wrapped in a super clean lager fermentation. Simple and balanced. If someone asked me what beer tastes like, this would be my answer.